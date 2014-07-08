Ovation’s Upcoming Series 'Young Marvels' Is Awarded the Parents Television Council Seal of Approval®

Los Angeles, CA – July 08, 2014 — The Parents Television Council (“PTC”), a non-partisan education organization advocating responsible entertainment, has awarded its prestigious PTC Seal of Approval® to Ovation’s upcoming original series Young Marvels. The series, which premieres on Ovation, America’s only arts network, Wednesday, July 16 at 10:00 p.m. ET,

follows eight exceptionally gifted children on their remarkable journeys to become successful artists in dance, music, vocal performance and more.

In addition to the PTC Seal of Approval, Young Marvels will be featured on PTC’s Recommended TV Shows webpage and in the organization’s weekly newsletter.

“It’s a great honor to be awarded the PTC Seal of Approval®,” said Scott Woodward, senior VP of Programming and Production, Ovation. “We’re pleased that the PTC shares our enthusiasm for the show and recognizes Young Marvels as not only great programming for kids, but as creatively and spiritually uplifting programming for the whole family.”

“The PTC is delighted to award Young Marvels with our Seal of Approval,” said Tim Winter, President of the Parents Television Council. “Thousands of research studies confirm what parents instinctively know to be true: Children are impacted by the media messages they consume. On behalf of our 1.3 million members, we thank Ovation for serving the urgent and underserved need for high-quality, family-friendly entertainment.”

Young Marvels was produced by Tremendous! Entertainment for Ovation and will have its world television premiere Wednesday, July 16 at 10:00 p.m. ET, only on Ovation. In addition, a sneak peek of the series will be available exclusively on Ovation's VOD and TV Everywhere platforms starting on July 9.

Ovation will proudly present Young Marvels at the 2014 Summer TCA Tour, on Tuesday, July 8th at 11:15am PT.

For more information, please visit: Young Marvels

About Ovation

Ovation is America’s only arts network, whose mission is to inspire the world through all forms of art and artistic expression. Ovation programming is a one-of-a-kind mix of original and selectively curated art-centric series, documentaries, films and specials. Ovation’s signature programming includes The Art Of, A Young Doctor’s Notebook, and The Fashion Fund. Ovation reaches a national audience of over 50 million homes and is available on cable, satellite, and telco systems, such as Comcast Cable/Xfinity, DIRECTV, Time Warner Cable, DISH, Verizon FiOS, AT&T U-Verse, Charter, Bright House Networks, RCN, and Hawaiian Telcom. Ovation is also available on VOD (in both standard and high definition). Ovation's diversified viewer experiences extend across its linear network, the popular ovationtv.com, and active social presence on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and more. Ovation is a cause based-media company and is deeply engaged with the arts both nationally and locally, providing more than $15 million in contributions and in-kind support to community organizations, cultural institutions, and arts education programs. See the Ovation Facebook page for the latest information and conversations happening across the Ovation brand and the arts: www.facebook.com/OvationTV.

The Parents Television Council® (www.parentstv.org®) is a non-partisan education organization advocating responsible entertainment. It was founded in 1995 to ensure that children are not constantly assaulted by sex, violence and profanity on television and in other media. This national grassroots organization has more than 1.3 million members and 57 chapters across the United States, and works with television producers, broadcasters, networks and sponsors in an effort to stem the flow of harmful and negative messages targeted to children. The PTC™ also works with elected and appointed government officials to enforce broadcast decency standards. Most importantly, the PTC produces critical research and publications documenting the dramatic increase in sex, violence and profanity in entertainment. This information is provided free of charge so parents can make informed viewing choices for their own families. Visit the new PTC Watchdog Blog at http://www.parentstv.org/blog/. Follow the PTC on Twitter: @ThePTC.