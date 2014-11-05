Ovation’s Annual ‘Battle of the Nutcrackers’ Event Is Back Along With a Host of Holiday Classics

SANTA MONICA, CA – November 5, 2014 – Serving up a big helping of artful Holiday fare, Ovation, America’s only arts network, will feature the return of its annual programming event “The Battle of the Nutcrackers,” including the US premieres of The Nutcracker by Youri Vámos and a new production by the Royal Opera House, as well as a host of classic Holiday-season mini series and movies.

Monday, December 15th marks the return of Ovation’s fan-favorite “The Battle of the Nutcrackers,” which pits four vastly different productions of The Nutcracker ballet against each other. Viewers will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite production on Ovationtv.com. Including the US premieres of Nutcracker ballets by Youri Vámos on Monday, December 15 and the Royal Opera House on Tuesday, December 16, the Battle will include returning favorites by the Bolshoi Ballet on Wednesday, December 17 and the Mariinsky Theatre on Thursday, December 18. All of the competing Nutcracker ballets will be battling it out on Ovation’s “Morning Canvas” block, with the winning Nutcracker revealed on Monday, December 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

On Christmas Day, December 25, Ovation has a full schedule of classics in store, including:

Unlikely Angel, starring Dolly Parton - 9:00 a.m. ET



Ben Hur (mini-series), starring Joseph Morgan (The Vampire Diaries) and Emily VanCamp (Revenge) - 11:00 a.m. ET



Ben Hur - Behind the Scenes - 3:30 p.m. ET

The Ten Commandments - 4:00 p.m. ET

The Greatest Story Ever Told - 8:00 p.m. ET

Please visit www.Ovationtv.com/schedule for our full schedule.