Ovation Partners with Kin Community to Create Cross-Platform Holiday Content

Forging an agreement that will include cross-platform content, advertising and distribution opportunities, Ovation, America’s only arts network, has partnered with Kin Community, an online community of lifestyle creators from around the world, to create Holiday Entertaining with Kin Community.

The half-hour special will premiere on Ovation TV on Wednesday, November 18 at 10 PM ET and will be available in various formats on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. In addition, Corus Entertainment will air the special in Canada on its women’s channels, including W Network and CosmoTV, following the U.S. premiere.

The partnership will create a unique opportunity for brands to reach women across multiple media during one of the busiest times of the year. This distribution strategy allows both partners to reach women with information to make the holidays easy, special and beautiful.

The Holiday Entertaining with Kin Community television special will feature segments from Kin Community’s talented creators. From eggnog with Rachel and Byron Talbott to an egg frittata with roasted potatoes from Entertaining with Beth, Kin Community creators will help viewers pull their holidays together like a seasoned pro. Hosted by Kin Community lifestyle creator Kelly Bryson Pearce, the special will provide a roundup of everything to make the holiday season shine.

The video segments will be re-edited for distribution on the creators’ social pages, as well as on Kin Community’s network of outlets. The full 30-minute special will air on

Ovation TV’s linear network and VOD channel beginning November 18.

“This year, we have been focusing on ways we can expand our digital footprint and bridge the gap between what we do on our linear channel with what creatives are doing online,” notes Liz Janneman, EVP Network Strategy, Ovation. “The partnership with Kin Community helps us do just that. The holiday special has appeal for a multi-generational audience and helps us explore ways to reach new viewers via multiple platforms and across borders.”

“Kin believes that the holidays should be easy and stylish, no matter your age or life stage,” says Beth Lemenach, VP of Content at Kin Community. “Whether you are entertaining for the first time or have been hosting for 20 years, everyone needs simple solutions to make the holidays special.”

Kin Community and Ovation will be taking this cross-platform brand opportunity to market, offering integrations and creative solutions for potential brands.