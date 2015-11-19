Ovation Names John Malkin EVP of Content Distribution

As Ovation looks to digital platforms to expand its reach, the network is announcing the appointment of John Malkin to EVP of Content Distribution. Malkin is responsible for leading the network’s distribution efforts across all platforms. He reports to Ovation CEO Charles Segars.

Malkin joins Ovation from the NFL Network where he was VP, Affiliate Distribution. At NFL Network he oversaw and managed key components of the NFL’s television networks, NFLN and NFL RedZone, including affiliate sales, TV Everywhere, and content distribution on both linear and OTT platforms. During his tenure, NFLN distribution increased by 22 million subscribers via carriage deals he secured with Time Warner Cable, Cablevision, Charter and over 400 cable companies in the National Cable Television Co-Op (NCTC).

Previously, Malkin held positions at Fox News, with his most recent being that of VP, Affiliate Marketing and Local Sales where he oversaw the marketing of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network across affiliate and consumer platforms. Prior to Fox News, he was Regional Director at E! Entertainment Television, Regional Sales Manager at MTV Networks, and Regional Sales Manager at Times Mirror Magazines.

“John joins our network at a pivotal time in our industry, as well as in Ovation’s evolution,” said Segars. “While being an independent network comes with its challenges, it also affords us the opportunity to move quickly, try new strategies and reach out to our passionate, arts-loving community to create new, exciting ways to develop and distribute content. We’re looking to John to be a vital part of our ongoing multi-platform distribution strategy.”

“As a huge fan of the arts, joining Ovation is a fantastic opportunity for me to talk about something I truly love and believe in,” said Malkin. “The network is breaking some new ground this year by expanding into new digital businesses and forging relationships with artists who can crossover from the web to linear. The cross-platform opportunities are unlimited. I’m looking forward to diving in and doing my part to help bring Ovation to the next level.”

Ovation’s SVP of Content Distribution and Partnerships Mike Pons and VP of Affiliate Marketing Randy Rovegno report to Malkin.