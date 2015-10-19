OVATION LAUNCHES NEW CROWDFUNDING INITIATIVE FOR ARTISTS: CREATIVE STUDIO

In a move designed to discover and support talented creators, Ovation, America’s only arts network, has launched Creative Studio, a crowdfunding initiative for artists, in partnership with RocketHub, a leading crowdfunding technology platform. Creative Studio is initially featuring 50+ projects for potential funding, including a project from will.i.am’s i.am.angel Foundation. The announcement was made today by Liz Janneman, EVP, Network Strategy, Ovation.

Singer/songwriter/performer/philanthropist will.i.am is participating in a new project through his i.am.angel Foundation that seeks to raise funds for a robotics program in Boyle Heights (East Los Angeles). The goal is to raise enough money to send high school students from Boyle Heights, will.i.am’s hometown, to the 2016 FIRST Robotics Competition.

After an overwhelming response to the call for submissions, a panel of arts, television and crowdfunding experts selected 50+ worthy projects to be featured for the Creative Studio launch. These submissions ranged from dance and art to photography, film, and animation and include both established and first-time creators. For the full list of projects, visit the Creative Studiosite.

“From our inception, Ovation has been committed to empowering artists and creators in all genres, from the traditional arts to nontraditional, groundbreaking forms of art,” said Liz Janneman, EVP, Network Strategy, Ovation. “Creative Studio is a very practical extension of that commitment. Our goal is to discover and incubate the next generation of talented creators and empower them to see their creative visions through to fruition.”

Among submissions received between August 4 and September 4, 2015, three will be awarded $5,000 each in seed funding to help jumpstart their project on Creative Studio, as well as a chance to be featured on TV. The three winning projects will be announced on Wednesday, November 4, 2015.

For all projects, Creative Studio provides valuable pre-launch tips and training, marketing support, on-air promotion on Ovation TV, social media marketing and on-going support throughout fund-raising campaigns. Additionally, Creative Studio offers artists and content creators a proven strategy for generating successful funding for their projects.

For more on Creative Studio, see this https://www.rockethub.com/creativestudio.