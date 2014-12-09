Ovation Hits Distribution Milestone in 2014: 52M Households

SANTA MONICA, CA – December 9, 2014 Ovation, America’s only arts network, is wrapping up 2014 on a high note. The network has hit a distribution milestone, clocking in at just over 52M households, a 23% increase versus December 2013. In addition, year-to-date prime time household ratings are up 32% over 2013. Looking toward 2015, the network also plans to premiere four new and returning original series in the first quarter.

“In 2014, Ovation secured carriage in new markets or was added to new packages with four of our six largest affiliates,” said Brad Samuels, executive VP, content distribution, Ovation. “We’re delighted with the support we’ve seen from our affiliate partners across the board and are looking forward to reaching new milestones again in 2015.”

Heading into the New Year, Ovation is set to premiere two brand new original series:

On the Record with Mick Rock is a music-themed series featuring legendary rock ’n’ roll photographer Mick Rock as he visits cultural capitals with music stars like Josh Groban, Kings of Leon, and more. The series is set to premiere in March 18 at 10 p.m. ET.

American Canvas is a series hosted by Dave Holmes (MTV, Reno 911) that explores the hidden art and cultural gems of such cities as San Francisco, Austin and Miami. American Canvas will premiere February 25 at 10 p.m. ET.

The network will also premiere new seasons of its popular original series:

The Art Of , now in season four, features profiles of alternative and unique art forms and artists. New topics include the art of Vegas, Automobiles, the Beach, Comedy, Drag and Music. The new season kicks off January 7 at 10 p.m. ET.

The Artful Detective is the one-hour drama series, set in Toronto at the dawn of the 20th century, that explores the intriguing world of William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson), a detective who pioneers creative forensic techniques to solve some of the city's most-perplexing murders. A fan favorite on Ovation, season eight of The Artful Detective will premiere February 21 at 7 p.m. ET.

“It’s very encouraging that even in the challenging and ever-changing media environment we’re in now, an independent network like Ovation can thrive,” said Scott Woodward, senior VP, programming and production, Ovation. “Being the only network dedicated to the arts differentiates Ovation as a unique offering on the cable line up, and our original programming is helping us further define our identity and broaden our appeal with viewers.”

For more information on Ovation’s programming lineup, visit www.ovationtv.com.