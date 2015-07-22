Ovation Digital Arts Provides YouTube Artists with Launchpad to TV

Since its launch last March, Ovation Digital Arts, the multi-platform artist community that combines talented YouTube creators and America’s only arts network, Ovation TV, has already created cross-platform opportunities for two channels: Kuma Films and David Poland. Both YouTube creators will have specials airing on Ovation TV’s linear and VOD platforms.

“Ovation Digital Arts is committed to developing distribution and monetization opportunities for creators,” said Stephen Dypiangco, VP, Ovation Digital Arts. “We’re delighted with the talented artists joining our community, and we are particularly excited to announce the television specials with Kuma Films and David Poland. Kuma Films’ striking videos showcase human artistry in an exceptional way, and David’s unique approach to the celebrity interview has been a YouTube favorite for some time. We look forward to introducing even more viewers to their incredible work.”

Ovation TV will feature Kuma Films’ popular performance videos, as well as new segments with the filmmakers in an original TV documentary special that explores their spectacular work and creative process. The special is slated to premiere in the fall on Ovation TV and VOD.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to expand our audience and reach new fans,” said Todd Robins, co-founder, Kuma Films. “We’re very excited to be working with Ovation Digital Arts on this project and to expand our brand from YouTube to television.”

Working with David Poland, Ovation TV has developed a series of specials called Celebrity Conversations, based on his star-studded YouTube channel DP/30: The Oral History of Hollywood. Featuring David’s off-the-cuff interview style, Celebrity Conversations upcoming specials will spotlight actor Jake Gyllenhal and director Antoine Fuqua beginning Wednesday, July 22 on Ovation TV. More specials are in the works and will premiere throughout the year and will also be available on VOD.

Ovation Digital Arts partners includeGabriel Valenciano, whose videos inspired Beyonce’s performance in her “7/11” music video; Ted Forbes’ popular The Art of Photography channel; andThe Art of Aaron Blaise, former Disney animator and Oscar®-nominated filmmaker. Additional YouTube channel partners include Cobus Potgeiter, Samurai Guitarist, Temperate Sage, Bevani Flute, Mind of Watercolor, Jazz Guitar Lessons, Markus Fussell Art, Snake Artist, Snapchick, Matt Day Photo, Nigel McGill, The Portrait Art and Circle Line Art School.

“Ovation has a compelling group of talented artists and creators producing meaningful content every day,” continued Dypiangco. “Rooted in the arts, Ovation is committed to investing in these creators through a variety of funding, programming and distribution deals meant to complement and extend their successful efforts to television and support them as artists.”