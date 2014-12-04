Ovation Debuts Season Four of Its Original Series The Art Of January 7

SANTA MONICA, CA – December 4, 2014 - Ovation, America’s only arts network, kicks off season four of its popular original series The Art Of on January 7, a weekly half-hour series which focuses on a broad array of alternative and unique art forms. This season, Ovation travels across the country for a look at eclectic art and artists in Las Vegas, at the beach, cruising the streets, in comedy clubs, behind the scenes at a drag pageant and on location at a music video shoot. All new episodes premiere Wednesday nights at 10 pm ET, only on Ovation.

Each episode of The Art Of profiles three artists who are creating boundary-pushing work in media that are not part of the traditional definition of “art.” Focusing on the celebrated, as well as the undiscovered, this series explores the creative process behind each featured art form and uncovers how and why these artists do what they do. Here are the season four highlights:

January 7 - The Art Of: Vegas takes a look at the art that makes Sin City one of the world’s most visited locations. We’ll look at the design team that created the fountains of the Bellagio, get gluttonous at the Cosmopolitan’s world famous Wicked Spoon food hall, and see what it takes to be a showgirl at the last classic showgirl revue in Vegas.

January 14 - The Art Of: The Beach looks at artists whose work takes them out of the office and into the sand, sun and waves, including a bikini designer whose integrating her Cuban heritage into her work, a surfboard shaper from Down Under, and a contest that takes the art of sand castle building to new heights.

January 21 - The Art Of: Automobiles profiles artists who literally take their work to the street. From Toyota’s design team who show off their latest concept car, to the Petersen Auto Museum where the latest exhibit has celebrities drooling with envy, to a lowrider artist who uses cars as his canvas.

January 28 - The Art Of: Comedy serves up the laughs with looks at three distinct areas of comedy. We’ll show you what it takes to do stand-up with Maria Bamford, Melinda Hill and others at the Tiger Lily show; record a special podcast with Bill Burr, Al Madrigal and more from the All Things Comedy network; and explore the art of improvisation with the world-famous Groundlings improv group.

February 4 - The Art Of: Drag goes behind the scenes at a drag pageant put on to raise money for charity, explores the transformation of one of Ru Paul’s Drag Race contestants, and dives into the world of a documentary filmmaker who wants to put the lesser-known world of drag kings on the map.

February 11 - The Art Of: Music explores music’s cultural and social impact on the world. This pitch-perfect episode will focus on the creation, performance and artistic significance of songs, songwriters and musicians.

The Art Of is an Ovation Studios production. For more information, please visit http://www.ovationtv.com/series/the-art-of