‘OUTLAW COUNTRY: MUSIC FROM SEASON ONE’ SOUNDTRACK RIDES INTO TOWN TODAY ON iTUNES

World Premiere of Original WGN America Docuseries Airs Tonight, Tuesday, February 24 at 10 pm/ET (9 pm/CT)

Lyrics that mean something, lyrics that make you believe something, and great country music mixed together… that’s ‘Outlaw Country’ – Buddy Hyatt, Music Producer, ‘Outlaw Country: Music from Season One’

WGN America announced that the soundtrack for their gritty new docudrama, “Outlaw Country,” will be released today, Tuesday, February 24th, timed to this evening's world premiere of the series at 10 pm/ET (9 pm/CT). The album, “Outlaw Country: Music from Season One,” is available via iTunes (order via link below) and features nine original songs produced by Alien Music.

WGN America’s one-hour unscripted series “Outlaw Country” provides an unprecedented look at a small town under siege in a real-life ride-along with a street crew and the elite task force of law enforcement agents assembled to take them down. The intense, original soundtrack for “Outlaw Country,” delivers a raw and powerful score – one that fully embodies the edgy and divisive battle in this town under siege.

The full track listing for “Outlaw Country: Music from Season One” is as follows (with episode #’s):

Dan Dixon - Cops & Killers (Outlaw Country Full Theme) - Theme song and episode 107 The Dark Horses - Different Drummer - BTS and 107 Gabriel Wren - I'm On The Outside - BTS and 102 and 107 Walker Family Picnic featuring Mace Walker - Judgment Comes - 102, 104, 106 and 107 Seneca Hamilton - Bullet Or Two – 105 Bryan Jobi - Voices On The Highway – 105 Fahrenheit 420 - Bombshell – 104 Jesse Heath Ingram - Good Enough – 102 The Dark Horses - Today's the Day - 105

Order available now:

iTunes:https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/outlaw-country-music-from/id970631144?ls=1

“Outlaw Country” is executive produced by Eric Bischoff and Jason Hervey for Bischoff Hervey Entertainment Television (“The Devils Ride,” “Hardcore Pawn: Chicago”), alongside Bo Kaprill, Peter Karlin and Charles “Chuckie” Lynch. WGN America has ordered seven one-hour episodes.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook.com/OutlawCountryWGNA

Twitter.com/OutlawWGNA, join the conversation using #OutlawCountry

About WGN America and Tribune Studios

WGN America, the flagship entertainment network of Tribune Media Company, is nationally distributed in 73 million homes via cable, satellite and telco, with entertainment programming including the original, scripted series "Salem," "Manhattan" and "Outsiders," along with first-run syndicated series, blockbuster movies and live sports. Through Tribune Studios, the creative development arm of Tribune Media, original content is produced for WGN America and Tribune local stations nationwide. Follow the network on Twitter @wgnamerica. For additional information, please visit www.wgnamerica.com.

About Bischoff Hervey Entertainment

Founded by Eric Bischoff and Jason Hervey, BHE TV is an independently owned, award-winning, turn-key company specializing in the creation and production of television content operating in Burbank, CA and at Paramount Pictures in Hollywood, CA. BHE has created, developed, and produced both television pilots and series for NBC, VH-1, CMT, A&E, E!, Discovery, Nickelodeon, History Channel, truTV, ABC Family, FOX Sports, TNT, TBS, Fuse, ABC, WeTV & Spike. Currently, BHE TV produces series, including: The Devils Ride (Discovery Channel), See Dad Run (Nickelodeon) and Hardcore Pawn: Chicago (truTV). Follow us on Twitter @BHETV and for additional information, please visit www. bhe.tv.