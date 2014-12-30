'Outlaw Country' from Bischoff Hervey Entertainment ('The Devils Ride') Premieres February 24 and 'Wrestling with Death' from Leftfield Pictures ('Pawn Stars') January 13

For immediate release – Building on the bold expansion of its original programming slate, WGN America has ordered to production its first two unscripted series, the docudrama “Outlaw Country,” executive-produced by Bischoff Hervey Entertainment’s Eric Bischoff and Jason Hervey (“The Devils Ride”), and the docuseries “Wrestling with Death,” executive-produced by Leftfield Pictures’ Brent Montgomery and David George (“Pawn Stars”). Kicking off the new year with thirteen weeks of unscripted original programming, “Wrestling with Death” is set to premiere Tuesday, January 13 (10:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. CT), followed by “Outlaw Country” on Tuesday, February 24 (10:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 p.m. CT).

Set in the town of Buckner, Missouri, "Outlaw Country" chronicles the perennial battle between law enforcement and crime by following Mike and Steve Cook, brothers who act as Chief of Police and head of the Buckner Criminal Task Force, respectively, as they clash with John and Josh Monk, brothers they suspect are responsible for the town's surge in crime. In this one hour docu-drama, producers were given full access to both the police force and the Monk Brothers' camp, providing an unprecedented look at crime in a small town from both sides of the law. "Outlaw Country" is executive-produced by Eric Bischoff and Jason Hervey for Bischoff Hervey Entertainment ("The Devils Ride," "Hardcore Pawn: Chicago"), alongside Charles "Chucky" Lynch, Robert Kaprill and Peter Karlin. WGN America has ordered seven one-hour episodes to premiere Tuesday, February 24, 2015 (10:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. CT).

Executive producers Leftfield Pictures (“Pawn Stars,” “American Restoration,” “Counting Cars”) presents “Wrestling with Death,” a unique family docuseries that introduces The Lathams of Osceola, Arkansas: morticians by day who run The Wilson Funeral Home, and professional wrestlers by night who run The Mid-Southern Championship Wrestling League. “Wrestling with Death” is executive-produced by Brent Montgomery, David George, Alex Weresow and Jordana Hochman, alongside Bill Katz and Michelle Katz for Espiritus Productions. Bill Duncan and David Duncan serve as consulting producers. Twelve weekly back-to-back half-hour episodes have been ordered to premiere Tuesday, January 13, 2015 (10:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 p.m. CT).

WGN America launched its strategy of delivering distinctive, original scripted and unscripted content last year. “Outlaw Country” and “Wrestling with Death” join a growing stable of destination programming on WGN America, which includes the second season premiere of its hit supernatural series “Salem” in April 2015, along with the second season of its critically acclaimed original drama “Manhattan” and exclusive syndicated series “Person of Interest” and “Elementary,” all scheduled to premiere in 2015. The network also recently announced a straight-to series order for the scripted drama “Outsiders” (formerly “Titans”).

