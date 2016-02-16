"OUTLANDER" STAR SAM HEUGHAN TO LEAD THE NEW YORK TARTAN DAY PARADE

His TV movie credits include "Breaking the Mould" for BBC Television, "A Very British Sex Scandal" for Channel 4 and "First Light" for BBC2, an adaptation of the book, where he played the lead character Geoffrey Wellum. He was nominated for a Grace Award for his performance as Prince Ashton, the son of Sir Roger Moore, in "A Princess for Christmas" for Hallmark Channel.

His film credits include the short film Small Moments, and the feature films Young Alexander the Great and Emulsion. He will also be seen in the upcoming films Heart of Lightness - filmed in Norway in the Arctic Circle - and playing the lead role in When The Starlight Ends, an Independent movie shot in Los Angeles for Intellectual Films.

On stage, Heughan has performed at a variety of theaters in the U.K. in various classical and new writing pieces, plus the London West End, including such productions as "King John," "Romeo and Juliet," "The Vortex," "Hamlet," "Macbeth," "The Talented Mr. Ripley," "Plague over England" and more.

At the Royal Scottish Academy, Heughan starred in productions including "Crime & Punishment," "The Seagull" and "Prometheus Bound."

Since starring in "Outlander," Heughan has received numerous fan-generated accolades, including the BBC America Anglophenia Man of the Year (2014), E! Online Alpha Male (2015), Entertainment Weekly's EW-wy Best Actor - Drama (2015) and Radio Times TV Champion (2015). Additionally, "Outlander" took home the award for Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show at the 2015 People's Choice Awards.

Sam created My Peak Challenge, a charity fitness event and brand. In collaboration with Leukemia Lymphoma Research, Bear Strength Clothing and Fight Camp Glasgow, they have raised thousands for charity.