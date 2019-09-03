OTT & Video Distribution Summit Announces Speaker Lineup Featuring Keynote Speakers from Philo & Magid

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 — The second annual Broadcasting & Cable/Multichannel NewsOTT & Video Distribution Summit is the professional video industry’s authoritative benchmark for assessing the progress and debating the future of television’s digitally-driven distribution transformation taking place on Sept. 5, 2019 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, California.



A comprehensive experience held in the TV/video content creative epicenter of greater Los Angeles — and immediately following the Multichannel News “Wonder Women in Streaming” event earlier in the day — the OTT & Video Distribution Summit offers attendees a unique opportunity to hear current thinking from some of the industry’s leading executives as they discuss the most pressing economic, operational and technological issues facing the “business” of video, while offering valuable insights into how to succeed in today’s dynamic and historically disruptive times.

Confirmed speakers include:

• Mike Keyserling, Philo

• Jill Rosengard Hill, Magid

• John Batter, MarketCast

• Jim Bennette, Applicaster

• Eric Berman, Ellation

• David Bloom, TV[R]EV

• Richard Calacci, Pluto TV

• John Curbishley, Viacom

• Richard Cusick, College Humor's DROPOUT

• Dan Frankel, Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News

• Jamie Fellows, Amobee

• Kristie Fung, Deluxe

• Rob Gelick, CBS Entertainment Digital

• Griffin Gmelich, Whistle

• Tim Hanlon, The Vertere Group

• Alison Hoffman, Starz

• Marty Roberts, Wicket Labs

• Croi McNamara, Condé Nast Entertainment

• Randa Minkarah, Transform

• Kevin Moore, AWS Elemental

• Tom O'Brien, Weather Group

• Kathi Chandler-Payatt, The NPD Group

• Mark Rotblat, Tubi

• Randi Schatz, Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News

• Amy Jo Smith, DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group & D2C Alliance

• Stephen Strong, Newsy

• Andre Swanston, Tru Optik

• Adam Ware, STIRR/Sinclair

• Jim Wilson, Premion

• Mark Young, Fandango

For a detailed look at all of the OTT & Video Distribution Summit program visit www.ottvideodistributionsummit.com

