Osprey Video Integrates Encoding Products With Wowza Streaming Cloud

DALLAS -- April 18, 2016 -- Osprey Video today announced that its encoding products now integrate with the Wowza Streaming Cloud" streaming service. The integration solidifies Osprey as a Wowza Media Systems" Technology Alliance partner whose complementary products combine with Wowza's technology to create a best-of-breed streaming solution for multiple applications in numerous industries.

"With this partnership, two of the streaming industry's most trusted companies are teaming up to offer best-in-class solutions for capture, encoding, and delivery of live content," said Roger Bieri, general manager, Osprey Video. "Both Wowza and Osprey customers will benefit by gaining access to another trusted partner for their mission-critical video operations."

Osprey's Talon G1 hardware encoder and Ceylon software encoder (coupled with Osprey capture cards) are now integrated with Wowza Streaming Cloud via Wowza APIs, which allow for quick connection and enhanced control of Wowza Streaming Cloud with the Osprey products. With this integration, the Wowza and Osprey products provide end-to-end streaming capabilities across multiple platforms in their mutual markets -- including broadcast, OTT, education, enterprise, government, house of worship, and medical -- for applications such as live sports and event coverage or live streaming of meetings, services, and training.

Osprey used Wowza's API specifications and developed specific integration capabilities between Wowza software and the Osprey products. Wowza has made available pre-sets within its Wowza Streaming Cloud user interface so that configurations and settings specific to Osprey products are available with a single click.

"The API integration between Osprey Video's Talon and Ceylon products and Wowza Streaming Cloud enables both Wowza and Osprey customers to get up and streaming quickly thanks to a simplified token connection and flexible control capabilities we have made available," said Carlos Perez, chief revenue officer at Wowza Media Systems. "Wowza and Osprey have done the work ahead of time and have simplified connections and removed any configuration hassles. And our ongoing partnership ensures that Wowza and Osprey Video will be there to support our customers should any issues arise."

Osprey and Wowza will demonstrate their joint solution at the 2016 NAB Show in Osprey booth SU14207 and Wowza booth SU5324. The product will be available starting May 1. More information about Osprey Video is available at www.ospreyvideo.com.

About Osprey Video

Osprey Video's premium video-capture technology drives mission-critical video delivery in industries ranging from broadcast, Internet TV, and surveillance, to enterprise, government, and aerospace. As video has evolved and live streaming has become the key to global reach, Osprey Video has evolved with it. The technology in its flagship capture cards and drivers is the foundation for its live-streaming and encoding products, which allow customers to satisfy increasingly higher expectations for online video. The company is continually expanding its product portfolio to meet customer demand for high-quality, reliable tools in ever-evolving video applications -- from video over IP to closed captioning, mobile streaming to 4K capture and distribution & and beyond. More information is available at www.ospreyvideo.com.

