Osprey Video Announces Integration With NewTek NDI™ Technology

DALLAS -- June 6, 2017 -- Osprey Video today announced a technology collaboration with NewTek whereby all of Osprey's renowned capture cards support Network Device Interface (NDI™), NewTek's innovative technology that enables interconnected, software-driven production workflows and is compatible with SDI and IP-based technologies and standards. The integration means all Osprey cards will be recognizable as a source by other NDI-enabled applications and devices connected to a standard Ethernet local area network. As a result, broadcasters and production companies using Osprey cards and NDI video-production software on their networks can start producing video over IP immediately.



"Buying a facility full of new equipment is not an option for most media companies, so as IP video-transport takes hold in the industry, people are looking for ways to make the transition to IP using the equipment they already have. That capability is one of NewTek NDI's many strengths," said Roger Bieri, CEO of Osprey Video. "This collaboration means our capture-card customers that rely on NDI technology will be able to use more devices and applications in their workflows, which translates to nearly unlimited possibilities for video production, especially as they mix SDI and IP on the same network."



In an interconnected production environment, NDI makes is possible to connect any device to any other device, and every source is a destination. Rather than just sending a one-way IP-based signal to a switcher, NDI is a bidirectional standard that enables facilities to share video and audio over IP by sending and receiving multiple input and output signals between devices on a network. NDI works independently of changing specifications and formats and will also support integration with ASPEN, SMPTE 2022, and other emerging standards. By ensuring its capture cards work with the NDI standard, Osprey Video has made it easier for its customers to forge software-driven workflows that accommodate both SDI and IP.



"Software-driven IP workflows are quickly becoming ubiquitous in video production," said Michael Kornet, executive vice president of business development for NewTek. "NDI-enabled devices like Osprey's capture cards exponentially increase the video sources available for live production, creating efficiencies and opportunities for customers that did not previously exist. NDI is the most widely adopted IP technology on the market, epitomized by the millions of customers with access to it today."



The technology integration applies to all current Osprey Video capture cards, including the recently announced 900 Series.



More information about Osprey Video is available at www.ospreyvideo.com.



About Osprey Video

Osprey Video's premium video-capture technology has long driven mission-critical video delivery in industries ranging from broadcast, internet TV, and surveillance, to enterprise, government, and aerospace. Now the technology in its flagship capture cards and drivers is the foundation for its end-to-end line of live-streaming and encoding products, which allow customers to satisfy increasingly higher expectations for online video in all environments, including more traditional A/V environments such as education, corporate communications, and houses of worship. The company is continually expanding its product portfolio to meet customer demand for high-quality, reliable tools in ever-evolving video applications -- from video over IP to closed captioning, mobile streaming to 4K capture and distribution … and beyond. More information is available at www.ospreyvideo.com.



