Osprey Video Adds New Talon Hardware Encoders for Affordable, Broadcast-Quality Video Delivery With Maximum Ease of Use

DALLAS -- March 31, 2017 -- In a move to expand its Talon line of stand-alone hardware encoders -- launched at last year's NAB Show with the award-winning Talon G1 three-channel streaming contribution encoder -- Osprey Video today announced three new Talon models. The devices, two encoders and one decoder, combine ease of use with broadcast-quality video delivery in a small form factor, and at a price that is unprecedented for this level of quality.



Addressing an almost unlimited number of applications in environments ranging from high-end broadcast to K-12 education, the new Talon products are easy to set up and control through a simple web interface and require minimal network resources. Once configured, they can run dependably 24/7 without user intervention. They are especially useful for organizations that use a single encoder in narrowcasting scenarios, such as corporate communications departments and houses of worship. With the new Talon models, users in those environments get professional-level performance and reliability in a set-it-and-forget-it device that's also easy enough for volunteers or novice operators to run.



Osprey Video's Talon hardware encoders can stream live, broadcast-quality video with embedded closed captions. This component is critical for meeting federal captioning mandates, especially when streaming broadcast content to OTT channels.



Furthermore, all Talon models include tight integrations with some of the industry's leading streaming platforms, including Wowza Streaming Cloud", YouTube, Facebook Live, and the Zixi Platform. Such integrations reduce complexity for the user by creating streaming solutions for multiple applications in numerous industries.



"Video capture is our foundation, but given the market demand, hardware encoding and decoding have become a close second. That's why we're expanding this product line and incorporating quality and ease of use that are second to none," said Scott Whitcomb, business development manager at Osprey Video. "Although it's very young, our Talon product line checks all the boxes for a broad spectrum of users, and its possibilities are endless. We're giving our customers encoding and decoding done right, with proven technology from a proven company that's been around since the inception of streaming."



New Talon hardware encoder models are the Talon G1H, an HDMI or CVBS version of the Talon G1 encoder at a lower price with greater ease of use; and the Talon G2, an encoder with all the features of the G1, but with a touch-screen LCD display and a simple start/stop features.



About Osprey Video

Osprey Video's premium video-capture technology has long driven mission-critical video delivery in industries ranging from broadcast, internet TV, and surveillance, to enterprise, government, and aerospace. Now the technology in its flagship capture cards and drivers is the foundation for its end-to-end line of live-streaming and encoding products, which allow customers to satisfy increasingly higher expectations for online video in all environments, including more traditional A/V environments such as education, corporate communications, and houses of worship. The company is continually expanding its product portfolio to meet customer demand for high-quality, reliable tools in ever-evolving video applications -- from video over IP to closed captioning, mobile streaming to 4K capture and distribution & and beyond. More information is available at www.ospreyvideo.com.



