Osprey Video Achieves a Microsoft Silver Windows and Devices Competency

DALLAS -- May 11, 2017 -- Osprey Video today announced it has achieved a silver Windows and Devices competency, demonstrating its ability to meet Microsoft Corp. customers' evolving needs in today's mobile-first, cloud-first world. To earn a Microsoft silver competency, partners must successfully demonstrate expertise through rigorous exams, culminating in Microsoft certifications. And to ensure the highest quality of services, Microsoft requires customer references for successful implementation and customer satisfaction.



The competency comes as a result of Osprey's efforts to design and deploy its Osprey Base System products on the Windows(R) 10 platform. An Osprey Base System is a set of carefully selected components -- including a motherboard, CPU, memory, and most importantly, the correct PCIe bus architecture -- that are assured to work seamlessly with any Osprey Video capture card, thereby taking the guesswork out of designing a suitable system for high-quality video capture and encoding. All Osprey Base Systems come preloaded with Windows 10 and feature Osprey Ceylon encoding software. Customers receive not only pretested hardware, but also the benefit of a single point of contact for support, whether it involves the hardware, the PC platform, or the Osprey Video capture card.



"This Microsoft designation continues a legacy dating back to 2000, when Osprey Technologies engineers created the first capture card to tightly integrate with the new Windows Media Technologies 7 Encoder and Format for audio and video. We're proud to continue this tradition as we develop the Osprey Base System product line," said Roger Bieri, CEO of Osprey Video. "Silver Windows and Devices competency demonstrates our expertise in Windows 10 and our ability to deliver the best cloud solutions to our customers to help them meet today's complex digital demands. Now our customers can rest assured that their Osprey Base Systems will be optimized to work with Windows 10 and that we'll be able to provide the same Windows 10 support for their systems as they would get by calling Microsoft directly."



"By achieving a silver competency, these organizations have invested in building their expertise in specific technology areas, which will enable them to capture more market share and deliver increased business value to our mutual customers," said Gavriella Schuster, general manager, Worldwide Partner Group at Microsoft Corp. "For customers looking for a partner to help meet their unique business needs, choosing a company that has attained Microsoft competencies is a smart move. These organizations have highly quali?ed experts with access to Microsoft technical support and product teams."



The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest technology, to better serve customers, and to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world.



Osprey Video's premium video-capture technology has long driven mission-critical video delivery in industries ranging from broadcast, internet TV, and surveillance to enterprise, government, and aerospace. Now the technology in its flagship capture cards and drivers is the foundation for its end-to-end line of live-streaming and encoding products, which allow customers to satisfy increasingly higher expectations for online video in all environments, including more traditional A/V environments such as education, corporate communications, and houses of worship. The company is continually expanding its product portfolio to meet customer demand for high-quality, reliable tools in ever-evolving video applications -- from video over IP to closed captioning and mobile streaming to 4K capture and distribution … and beyond. More information is available at www.ospreyvideo.com.