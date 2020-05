Osprey Video at the 2018 NAB Show

2018 NAB Show Product Preview

New Raptor 3G and 12G PCIe Capture Cards

At the 2018 NAB Show, Osprey Video will introduce the Raptor I/O family, the newest generation of Osprey's PCIe cards. Raptor will provide a wide array of solutions ranging from 3G-SDI to single-link 12G-SDI cards that have one to eight inputs and HDMI 1.4 and 2.0 cards in single- and multi-input configurations. This allows the user to ingest video from SD to 4K UHD / DCI, depending upon the card series selected. Each SDI input will support 16 embedded SDI audio channels, while the HDMI series will support eight channels per input. As with earlier Osprey offerings, the Raptor SDI cards will offer configurable loop-outs. In a new feature for Osprey, many of the multi-input SDI cards will offer bidirectional I/O ports, allowing each port to be used as either input or output. Also added are analog black burst or HD tri-level reference connection.



Raptor cards are supported by a unified driver that works across all Raptor series cards. Support is included for DirectShow, Windows Media Foundation, Medialooks, and NewTek NDI (Windows), as well as Linux V4L2 and Advanced Linux Sound Architecture.



Raptor cards were developed to meet the needs of Osprey's development partners and OEMs. Different card series will fit various hardware platforms from M.2 to low-profile PCIe in four- and eight-lane configurations depending upon features. While all Raptor cards are silent and fanless, they are also offered in a ruggedized version that features passive cooling, a high-humidity coating for outdoor applications, and an extended warranty.



Hardware Encoders and Decoders

At the 2018 NAB Show, Osprey Video will display its hardware encoder line, which features the Talon G2 encoder. Designed for A/V professionals and broadcasters looking for end-to-end video-streaming tools for professional workflows, the Talon G2 ingests video from multiple formats, encodes it to H.264, and delivers it over IP. One of the Talon G2's most distinctive characteristics is its front-facing LCD touchscreen, which offers one-touch streaming control. Once the streaming profiles are set up on the back end, a process that can be done remotely if needed, any user can start or stop encoding operations at the touch of a button. Furthermore, the screen displays continuous feedback on the status of all encoders, so users always know which ones are active versus idle.



The encoders continue to mature with the addition of new models, new features, and new and tighter integrations with some of the industry's leading streaming platforms. Such integrations, a key focus for Osprey Video this year, reduce complexity for the user by creating streaming solutions for multiple applications in numerous industries. Both the Talon G2 and Talon G1 integrate with the Wowza Streaming Cloud™ service, Facebook Live, and IBM Cloud Video.



Also on display at the 2018 NAB Show will be the Talon G2 decoder, which includes features such as multiple picture-in-picture options, SDI and HDMI outputs, touch display for easy configuration, and closed-caption support. The Talon G2 decoder's rich feature set makes it the perfect point-to-point solution for multisite streaming applications.



USB Capture Devices

Built on the trusted technology behind Osprey Video's popular capture cards, the company's external capture devices connect directly to a user's computer via USB 3.0 to capture video from either 3G-SDI or HDMI inputs. Both the 3G-SDI and HDMI versions offer hardware scaling, status display, and a push-button user interface. Compatible with Windows®, Mac®, and Linux operating systems, the devices are ideally suited for laptop-streaming applications using the standard UVC and UAC drivers. Both versions of the USB capture device will be on hand at the 2018 NAB Show.



Converters

Osprey Video's lineup of end-to-end live-streaming workflow products complement its flagship capture cards, and the company is continually building upon its family of converters. In addition to SDI-to-HDMI and HDMI-to-SDI converters and miniconverters, Osprey Video offers scaling converters for 3G-SDI to HDMI and vice versa, along with 3G-SDI fiber extenders.



One converter product that will be on display at the 2018 NAB Show is the Osprey Video SDI multiviewer, which has four 3G-SDI inputs, two 3G-SDI outputs, and one HDMI output. The multiviewer is capable of up/downscaling, frame-rate conversion, color-space conversion, and deinterlacing, while its information overlays depict resolution, frame rate, channel identification, and audio meters. Users can operate the unit via DIP switch or Ethernet controls.



Company Overview:



Osprey Video's premium video-capture technology has long driven mission-critical video delivery in industries ranging from broadcast, internet TV, and surveillance to enterprise, government, and aerospace. Now the technology in its flagship capture cards and drivers is the foundation for its end-to-end line of live-streaming and encoding products, which allow customers to satisfy increasingly higher expectations for online video in all environments, including more traditional A/V environments, such as education, corporate communications, and houses of worship. The company is continually expanding its product portfolio to meet customer demand for high-quality, reliable tools in ever-evolving video applications — from video over IP to closed captioning, mobile streaming to 4K capture and distribution … and beyond. More information is available at www.ospreyvideo.com.

