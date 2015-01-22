Oscar Nominee and ‘Boyhood’ Editor Sandra Adair to Speak at 2015 NAB Show

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced today that Oscar nominee and “Boyhood” film editor Sandra Adair will be a featured session speaker within the Creative Master Series at NAB Show, taking place in Las Vegas in April.

The announcement comes just days after Adair received her first Academy Award nomination for film editing for “Boyhood,” the critically-acclaimed drama that was nominated for a total of six Oscars and won three Golden Globe Awards, including the highly coveted Best Motion Picture – Drama. Adair, whose collaborations with acclaimed filmmaker Richard Linklater also include “Dazed and Confused” and the comedy hit “School of Rock,” will participate in “From DAZED to BOYHOOD: Collaboration over 22 Years,” a session to be moderated by veteran film editor Norman Hollyn and produced in partnership with American Cinema Editors (ACE).

“No one embodies the spirit of the Creative Master Series better than Sandra Adair,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. "Throughout her career, Ms. Adair has proven time and again that she is truly a master of her craft, and we are honored and delighted to have her participation as part of NAB Show.”

"I want to thank NAB Show and ACE for the great honor of being a featured speaker during this year’s Creative Master Series,” said Adair. “This year continues to be a wonderfully wild ride, and I look forward to sharing my joy and my journey with some of the world’s most gifted and creative people in the world of digital media and entertainment.”

Sandra Adair, ACE, is an award winning feature film editor who resides in Austin, Texas. Adair has enjoyed an ongoing artistic collaboration with film director Richard Linklater, having edited 18 films for him over the past 22 years, some of which include the cult classic “Dazed and Confused,” the 2012 comedy “Bernie” and the critically acclaimed “Before” trilogy, “Before Sunrise,” “Before Sunset” and “Before Midnight.” Adair is currently editing Linklater’s “That’s What I’m Talking About.”

Adair was nominated for an Eddie Award for Best Editing of a Musical or Comedy by the American Cinema Editors in 2003 for “School of Rock,” and won the Best Edited Documentary at the Woodstock Film Festival in 2012 for the feature doc “Shepard and Dark,” for director Treva Wurmfeld. Some of Adair’s other credits with other directors include “Everything Must Go,” starring Will Ferrell, and the award winning documentary “Sushi: The Global Catch.” She is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and American Cinema Editors and enjoys to supporting and mentoring new filmmakers in the Austin area.

“From DAZED to BOYHOOD: Collaboration over 22 Years” will take place on Wednesday, April 15 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. PT in the South Hall Room S220 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. To attend this and other sessions, view registration packages at http://www.nabshow.com/attend/registration-packages.