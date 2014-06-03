“Orphan Black…remains brilliantly engineered for dynamic multiplicity… electrified by Tatiana Maslany’s all-star performance…” - Entertainment Weekly

Street Date: July 15, 2014

Suggested Retail Price: DVD $29.98 ($37.48 in Canada)

Blu-ray $34.98 ($43.98 in Canada)

Length: Approx. 450 mins + bonus materials/ 3-disc set (DVD) / 2-disc set (BD)

New York – June 2, 2014 – BBC AMERICA’s hit original dramatic conspiracy thriller Orphan Black: Season Two is back and cloning itself onto Blu-ray and DVD July 15, 2014. In addition to all 10 episodes from the new season, BBC Home Entertainment is giving the audience even more to explore with extra features and exclusive content including an extended version This behind the scenes vignette shows how the 4-clone scene from the the season two finale was conceived and created, providing an exclusive look at never-seen-before on-set footage with running commentary from co-creator and writer Graeme Manson and co-creator and director John Fawcett sharing their vision of the scene.

The new season hits the ground running with Sarah (Golden Globe® nominee Tatiana Maslany, Parks and Recreation), in a desperate race to find her missing daughter Kira (Skyler Wexler, Carrie) – a wild pursuit that brings her head-to-head with ruthless pro-clone, Rachel (Maslany). This season also rejoins Sarah’s clone sisters Alison (Maslany) and Cosima (Maslany) as they struggle to keep their clone world a secret and pick up the pieces of their broken lives – all while dealing with the harsh reality that no one around them can be trusted. The series premiered on BBC AMERICA April 19, 2014 and found an exlclusive home on Amazon Prime Instant Video.

Maslany’s breakout performance, playing seven clones and counting, earned her Golden Globe® and People’s Choice nominations, and won her multiple Awards including a TCA Award for Individual Achievement, a Critics’ Choice Best Dramatic Actress Award, the Young Hollywood Award for breakthrough performance and a Canadian Screen Actor Award for Best Performance in a Dramatic Role.

Reprising their roles are Matt Frewer (Falling Skies) as Dr. Aldous Leekie, the scientist who oversees the Dyad Institute’s clone experiment, Evelyne Brochu (Tom at the Farm) as Dr. Delphine Cormier, a beautiful colleague sent to monitor her eventual lover Cosima, Kristian Bruun (Life) as Donnie, Alison’s lump of a husband who is also secretly her monitor and Kevin Hanchard (Suits) as Detective Arthur ‘Art’ Bell, former partner to dead clone, Beth, who gets sucked into the secret clone world. Joining this season are Michiel Huisman (Nashville) as Cal, a rugged and resourceful outdoorsman with a sixth sense about people and situations, Peter Outerbridge (Nikita) as Johanssen, a mercurial modern-day cowboy and leader of a new breed of religious extremists and Ari Millen (Nikita) as Mark, a loyal follower of Johannsen and his religious teachings. Guest starring are Patrick J. Adams (Suits) as Jesse, a down to earth guy with guts to match his good nature, and Michelle Forbes (True Blood) as Marion Bowles, a powerful new player at the Dyad Institute with a birds-eye view of the war between Sarah and Rachel.

Special Features:

Exclusive - Making of the 4 Clone Scene and Extended Version

Orphan Black: “The Cloneversation”

“Clone Club” - Character Profiles

The Two Clone Smackdown

Script to Screen

Hair and makeup featurette

About BBC Worldwide Americas:

