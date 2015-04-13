ORIGINAL SPECIAL ‘THE 74TH ANNUAL PEABODY AWARDS ON PIVOT’ PREMIERES SUNDAY, JUNE 21 AT 9PM ET/8PM CT

Los Angeles, CA, April 13, 2015 - Pivot, Participant Media’s TV network, premieres “The 74th Annual Peabody Awards on Pivot” special on Sunday, June 21 at 9pm ET/8pm CT. The 90-minute original primetime special, produced by the acclaimed Den of Thieves (MTV Music Video Awards, American Idol, VH1 Divas, Critics Choice Movie Awards), combines the best of the May 31 New York awards ceremony and red carpet hosted by actor-producer-writer Fred Armisen, along with spotlights on many of the winners.

The Peabodys, based at the University of Georgia's College of Journalism and Mass Communication, are the oldest awards in electronic media and among the world’s most prestigious and selective prizes. They recognize excellence and meritorious work by radio and television stations, networks, webcasters, podcasters, producing organizations and individuals. The 18-member Peabody Board of Jurors is a distinguished panel of television critics, industry practitioners, scholars and experts in culture and the arts. Last year, Pivot’s special celebrated more than half of the 46 winners -- including “Scandal, “ “Orange is the New Black,” “Orphan Black,” and “Breaking Bad” -- with clips and never-before-seen interviews with recipients, among them Bryan Cranston, Tom Brokaw, Anthony Bourdain, Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key.

About Pivot

Pivot (http://www.Pivot.tv) is a television network from Participant Media with a diverse slate of original series, acquired programming, films and documentaries. Pivot focuses on entertainment that sparks conversation, inspires change and illuminates issues through engaging content and, through its websiteTakePart.com, connects audiences to a wealth of content and customizable actions. Pivot is available in over 47 million homes nationally via major cable providers and offers subscribers a live and on-demand streaming option via its interactive, downloadable Pivot app. Follow Pivot on Twitter at @pivot_tv and on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/pivottelevision.

Participant Media (http://www.ParticipantMedia.com) is a global entertainment company founded in 2004 by Jeff Skoll to focus on feature film, television, publishing, and digital content that inspires social change. Through its films, social action campaigns, digital network, and its television network, Participant seeks to entertain, encourage and empower every individual to take action.