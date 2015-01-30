Original Programming on The Weather Channel Registers Double Digit Increases

Network’s Original Programming Marks Record Quarter and Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Year-over-Year Growth

Wrapping up a solid year, original programming on The Weather Channel® has delivered steady growth in 2014 with fourth quarter ranking as the seventh consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in total day delivery for A25-54.

In addition, fourth quarter was the network's highest quarter to-date for original programming and marked a significant growth of 42 percent in its key demo (A25-54) compared to the same period two years ago (4Q12). The meteoric growth was also reflected in the P2+ demo, which averaged 187,000 in fourth quarter and registered a 33 percent increase over the same period two years ago (4Q12).

“Clearly we have tapped a vein,” said David Clark, president of The Weather Channel network. “Few in television today are seeing this kind of consistent growth. We’ve overhauled our entire slate under the ‘It’s Amazing Out There’ brand positioning and the numbers indicate that our audience agrees. In the popular culture today, nerds rule and The Weather Channel is leading the way.”

For the full year, the original programming block registered an increase of 11 percent in total day compared to the previous year, and an increase of 20 percent compared to 2012.

The original programming successes can be attributed to shows such as Prospectors, Fat Guys in the Woods, Tornado Alley, and Strangest Weather on Earth. Upcoming original primetime premieres include Coast Guard Alaska (February 23), Weather of Biblical Proportions (March 15), and Brainstormers (March 22).

###

Source: The Nielsen Company, Live+Same Day viewing, A25-54 (000), 3/26/12-12/28/14, original programming only. Average monthly time spent viewing in MSU 8p-11p, 12/31/12-12/29/13 vs. 12/30/13-12/28/14.

The Weather Company: Where the World Gets its Weather Through The Weather Channel (weather.com) and Weather Underground (wunderground.com) brands, The Weather Company provides millions of people every day with the world's best weather forecasts, content and data, connecting with them through television, online, mobile and tablet screens, as well as third-party publishing partners via API. Through WSI, the company delivers superior professional weather services for the media, aviation and energy sectors. The Weather Company is owned by a consortium made up of NBC Universal and the private equity firms The Blackstone Group and Bain Capital. For more information, visit www.theweathercompany.com.