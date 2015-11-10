OREGON STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION APPROVES DISCOVERY EDUCATION MATH TECHBOOK FOR STATEWIDE USE IN MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL CLASSROOMS

Silver Spring, Md. (November 10, 2015) – Following a thorough evaluation, the Oregon State Board of Education has approved the Discovery Education Math Techbook™ for statewide use as a core instructional resource through its state adoption process. The latest addition to Discovery Education’s award-winning line of digital textbooks, Math Techbook transforms the way students and teachers experience math through engaging instructional strategies and real-world problems that motivate and excite students with diverse learning styles.

The Oregon State Board of Education adopted all middle and high school Discovery Education Math Techbook courses, including Grades 6, 7, and 8 Math; Algebra I, Geometry, and Algebra II. School districts across Oregon now have the option to purchase and implement the Discovery Education Math Techbook, a fully interactive digital solution that replaces traditional textbooks. Discovery Education’s Math Techbook is the second Techbook to be adopted by the Oregon State Board of Education as a core instructional resource and follows the state’s adoption of the Discovery Education Science Techbook in 2009.

Developed by Discovery Education’s team of expert math educators with the input of teachers and administrators from across the country, Math Techbook uses a Discover, Practice, Apply inquiry-based cycle built on the three pillars of rigor: conceptual understanding, procedural fluency, and application. Technology enhanced items and formative assessments are woven throughout the entire instructional cycle, and teachers have a data dashboard to monitor student progress instantaneously. Math Techbook engages students with real world problems worth solving while supporting any device, anywhere, anytime in any secondary instructional setting.

In addition to dynamic, Common Core standards-aligned content, interactives, videos, and game-like activities that increase students’ motivation to learn math, Math Techbook includes useful student tools such as a graphing calculator, a geometry tool, a whiteboard tool, and a matrix solver. A Student Dashboard embedded within the Math Techbook helps students track their individual progress and take responsibility for their learning.

“By adopting Math Techbook as a core instructional resource, the Oregon State Board of Education empowers educators to create modern digital learning environments that transform teaching and learning and improve student outcomes,” said Jason Barnes, Vice President of Educational Partnerships at Discovery Education. “We look forward to working with schools systems statewide as they leverage this dynamic resource to support the success of each learner.”

To support the effective integration of digital textbooks into classroom instruction, Discovery Education provides each educator using the Math Techbook customized, job-embedded professional development. This professional development not only helps educators explore the engaging resources embedded in Discovery Education Math Techbook, but also provides the strategies needed to engage students in inquiry-based instruction, math investigations, and collaborative, real-world problem-solving on any device and in any classroom configuration.

