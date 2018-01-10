Orange Moldova Launches New TV Offering With Viaccess-Orca Adaptive Sentinel CAS

PARIS — Jan. 10, 2018 — Viaccess-Orca, a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, announced today that Orange Moldova has launched a new convergent TV offering (TV + Internet + mobile) using Viaccess-Orca's Adaptive Sentinel Conditional Access System (CAS) along with set-top boxes (STBs) from Hi-Global Technology and CI+ modules from Neotion. Following the recent acquisition of Moldova's leading cable operator, Sun Communications, Orange needed a cost-effective and streamlined way to expand its service portfolio to include fixed internet and pay-TV subscriptions. Viaccess-Orca's Adaptive Sentinel CAS fulfills those requirements, ensuring secure distribution and a fast time-to-market for Orange Moldova's new unified TV offering.



"Our goal with acquiring Sun Communications was to offer our customers more than just mobile services. Since launching our new converged TV service, our mobile customers have access to our offering of 171 channels, 26 of which are in HD," said Ludmila Nistorica, Chief Marketing Officer at Orange Moldova. "Working with Viaccess-Orca and our CPE partners greatly expedited this process, helping us to quickly enter the pay-TV market and launch innovative new services, including convergent offerings, for an unmatched user experience. Ultimately, this partnership strengthens our leadership in the market."



Viaccess-Orca's Adaptive Sentinel CAS supports the simultaneous use of both card and cardless technologies on the same head-end and on the terminal side, providing Orange Moldova with a truly unified solution. Cardless security enables fast and cost-effective launch of new services, giving Orange Moldova the flexibility and dynamicity to manage their subscriber base, while allowing seamless transition to card-based technologies to expand services and security. Based on the highest standards of chipset and smartcard security, Adaptive Sentinel is pre-integrated with Hi-Global Technology middleware, further speeding up time-to-market for next-gen TV offerings.



"As the only seamless end-to-end card and cardless CAS solution on the market, Adaptive Sentinel is the best choice for Orange Moldova, in terms of guaranteeing high flexibility, short time-to-market, and ROI," said Chem Assayag, EVP Marketing & Sales at Viaccess-Orca. "Our CAS solution, combined with Hi-Global Technology's STB and Neotion CI+ module, puts Orange Moldova in a great position to increase their subscriber base and profitability, while meeting the strict security requirements for premium content."



About Viaccess-Orca

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, proven, and best-of-breed solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.



Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group and the company's solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers



