Orange Barrel Media Selects Matrix Solutions

PITTSBURGH, PA – April 22, 2015 - Matrix Solutions, the leading provider of media customer relationship management (CRM) and sales intelligence software, has announced that Orange Barrel Media, the creator of urban advertising murals and digital displays and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, selected and implemented Matrix’s cloud-based software platform. The media-specific functionality of Matrix will enable Orange Barrel Media to maximize media ad sales effectively and allow them to strengthen their ability to sell advertising assets.

“We wanted a CRM that was able to integrate with our KBWorld Quattro™ system,” noted Alex Compston, Chief Operating Officer, Orange Barrel Media. “But another critical element was the need to make sure that the CRM selected would be intuitive and easy to navigate. Matrix’s process was seamless with the added bonus of working with the Matrix database design team to ensure our data was customized to our sales’ workflows.”

Orange Barrel Media chose Matrix by focusing on their business fundamentals; wanting a CRM and Sales Intelligence platform that met them where they stood. They selected a system they could use how they wanted to, when and where they wanted, and in a way that is most effective for their specific industry and sales organization.

“It was important to Orange Barrel Media to be able to jump right in easily and have a system implemented that didn’t disrupt their current sales processes. We were able to integrate with many elements of their existing framework,” said Brenda Hetrick, VP Sales and Marketing, Matrix Solutions.

About Matrix Solutions

Matrix Solutions offers a leading web-based, media-specific platform that enables intelligent business decisions for managing your sales teams, their opportunities and accounts across TV, radio, and electronic advertising businesses. The Matrix solution transforms chaotic data into actionable sales information and provides deep media sales workflow to give you the exact information needed for prospecting, managing, evaluating and closing business. Over 500 media customers use Matrix Solutions’ CRM, data normalization and analysis, and reporting functions as their platform of choice for their sales people and managers to get a 360-degree view of their opportunities and accounts. For more information please visit www.matrixformedia.com.

About Orange Barrel Media

Orange Barrel Media works closely with municipal governments to permit and then create advertising properties that the public finds attractive and exciting. Integral to their success is the high value they place on the aesthetic quality of their work. Orange Barrel Media strives to integrate a high level of artistry into every campaign brought to the public. By treating each property as an opportunity to add, rather than detract from the environment, Orange Barrel Media’s displays make positive contributions to both the aesthetic and financial outcome of urban developments. For more information please visit www.orangebarrelmedia.com.