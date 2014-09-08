Orad and MUV Bring Interactive Capabilities to Any Surface

September 8, 2014 -- Orad, leader in interactive broadcasting solutions, and MUV, provider of interactive solutions that you wear, have combined their expertise to provide an interactive device, which is worn on a presenter’s finger and which turns any surface into an interactive screen. Ideal in a studio environment, the presenter can stand anywhere and rotate, scale, move, drag, tap, hold, draw, highlight graphics on any surface.

The combined solution will be presented at Orad’s booth (7.B27) at IBC2014.

MUV’s tracking technology can identify where the presenter is pointing to, standing, which surfaces are relevant, how much pressure is applied, etc. The data from the MUV device, called Bird, is then transmitted to Orad’s Interact system, which presents the corresponding graphics on the surface. For example, the presenter can drag any image on any wall in the studio or emphasize a particular object in the video wall.

“This groundbreaking solution opens the door for broadcasters who want to turn any surface into an interactive surface. Moreover, by having the sensors on the presenter’s finger, he or she can stand anywhere in the studio as opposed to standing in front of the interactive screen itself,” comments Avi Sharir, CEO and president of Orad.

“We are confident that this unique solution will establish a new standard for broadcasters to present their content in a futuristic fashion, with minimum adaptations to their current studios. Once we enable the presenter to easily interact with holographic content floating around him, a new ecosystem of interactive content is expected to emerge,” adds Rami Parham, CEO and founder of MUV.

The combined solution will be on display at Orad’s booth (7.B27) at IBC2014. Please contact Orad at ibc@orad.tv to book a demo.

Schedule a Press Briefing at IBC2014

Members of the press are encouraged to meet with Orad to get a demo of the combined solution and other Orad products. To schedule a press appointment, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

About Orad

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad's compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv.

About MUV

MUV is an Israeli-based startup company developing smart wearable solutions for 3D motion sensing and in-room mapping. From its headquarters in Herzliya, MUV is selling its products to the world-wide consumer market with the target of redefining the way people interact with their digital life.

For further information contact:

Orad Hi-Tec Systems Ltd

Ofir Benovici

Vice President Marketing

ofirb@orad.tv

####