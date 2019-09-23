OpenVault to Speak on Impact of Cord-Cutting, Broadband Trends at MACTA, Cable-Tec Expo

Hoboken, NJ; September 23, 2019 – OpenVault, a global provider of industry analytics and technology solutions for broadband operators, will be exhibiting, speaking and sharing industry insights at two upcoming industry events: Mid-America Cable Show (MACTA) in Kansas City September 25-26, and SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo in New Orleans September 30-October 3.

OpenVault founder and CEO Mark Trudeau will share insights into usage trends that can predict cord-cutting at MACTA on September 26 at 10am. At SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo on October 2, Josh Barstow, executive vice president of Corporate Strategy and Business Development for OpenVault, will discuss how visibility into broadband usage can help to address the growth and network challenges small and mid-size operators face. Barstow will speak on an ACA Connects-led panel at 1:30pm in the Innovation Theater.

“As noted in our Q2 OVBI report, greater visibility into subscribers’ broadband usage patterns can help operators proactively launch campaigns to pre-empt video cancellations, better manage increasingly busy networks and create upgrade strategies based on the bandwidth needs of cord-cutters,” said Trudeau. “By gaining access to the high-quality analysis of broadband trends, operators can enhance user experiences and optimize revenue potential.”

In addition to thought leadership and exhibits of the award-winning ACS WiFi Insider and other new technologies, OpenVault’s Cable-Tec Expo presence will include OV Cares, its ongoing initiative to positively impact the communities in which the OV team works and travels through around the world while providing broadband solutions for operators globally. Travel-sized personal care items left at the OpenVault kiosk (#I1 in the Smart Cities/IoT World pavilion) will be donated to the New Orleans Mission, a non-profit that relieves human suffering with the provision of food, clothing, shelter, medical care and other basic necessities of life. “We’re encouraging Expo attendees to rally behind this cause and make it a priority each day of the show to deliver unused personal care items to our booth,” said Josh Barstow. “These hygiene products, such as shampoo and toothpaste, that business travelers leave behind every day are actually critical items for organizations like the New Orleans Mission.”