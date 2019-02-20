OpenVault To Launch Giving Initiative at NCTC Winter Educational Conference

Hoboken, NJ; February 20, 2019 – OpenVault, a global provider of industry analytics and technology solutions for broadband operators, will not only be exhibiting and speaking at the upcoming NCTC Winter Educational Conference in Atlanta, GA, but also will be using the event to launch OV Cares, an OpenVault-led initiative to help the needy in the surrounding community.

At the OpenVault booth (#707) at the February 25-26 WEC event, OV Cares will be collecting unused, travel-sized personal hygiene items to benefit the Jerusalem House, an organization that provides homeless and low-income individuals and families affected by HIV/AIDS in Greater Atlanta with a continuum of housing options, supportive services, and educational opportunities.

“As a company that works and travels around the world to provide broadband solutions for operators globally, we were struck by the collective value to non-profits and the needy of unused personal care items business travelers leave behind every day,” said Josh Barstow, executive vice president of Corporate Strategy and Business Development for OpenVault, “We’re encouraging WEC attendees to rally behind this cause and to make it a priority each day to deliver to our booth of any unused personal hygiene items.”

In addition to OV Cares, OpenVault’s presence at WEC also will include an exhibit of new technologies at its booth, as well as thought leadership insights from Mark Trudeau, the company’s CEO and founder. Trudeau will discuss ways to monetize data growth and create new revenue streams during the Bring the Blitz: Broadband Pricing and Packaging Plays that Work breakout session on Tuesday, February 26 from 2:50pm to 3:40pm in the International Ballroom, Level M2 of the North Tower of the Omni Hotel @ CNN Center.