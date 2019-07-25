OpenVault to Demo Award Winning Technology and New Revenue Opportunities at The Independent Show

Hoboken, NJ; July 25, 2019 – OpenVault, a global provider of industry analytics and technology solutions for broadband operators, will highlight its award-winning ACS WiFi Insider and other products that can help broadband operators drive new revenue, reduce costs and improve subscriber satisfaction at the upcoming NCTC The Independent Show in Chicago, IL.

At its booth (#600) during the July 28-31 event, OpenVault will show how ACS WFi Insider – recognized last month as a leading new technology innovation by the Society for Broadband Professionals – significantly increases visibility into the connected devices on in-home WiFi networks. In addition, as part of its OV Cares initiative, the OpenVault team will be collecting unused, travel-sized personal hygiene items from event attendees to benefit Chicago-based Sarah’s Circle, an organization that provides refuge to women who are homeless or need a safe space. OV Cares’ mission is to give back to the communities in which OpenVault visits, works or travels.

OpenVault’s industry-leading products are designed to help operators not only more effectively manage their networks, but actually optimize the revenue opportunities that data growth presents. Subscriber data usage consumption trends clearly indicate that cord cutters generate nearly twice the data consumption as traditional bundle subscribers.

“Whenever we exhibit at industry events, a key discussion point is an operator’s need for broadband usage intelligence and the actionable steps they can take to monetize the information provided,” said Josh Barstow, executive vice president of Corporate Strategy and Business Development for OpenVault. “We look forward to sharing the insights we’ve captured through our relationships with many of the industry’s most important independent operators.”