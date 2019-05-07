OpenVault Ramps Up Presence In LatAm To Meet Growing Demand

Hoboken, NJ; May 7, 2019 – OpenVault, a global provider of industry analytics and technology solutions for broadband operators, announced today it has strengthened its Americas presence with the appointment of Max Padro as Director of Sales for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Padro, whose 20-plus year career includes extensive work in building successful sales and support teams throughout the CALA region, will be responsible for building on OpenVault’s successful deployment with Grupo TVCable in Ecuador. He will work in conjunction with George Kassas, founder and CEO of Bireme Systems, who serves as an advisor to OpenVault with a managerial oversight over the Latin America and the Middle East – Northern Africa markets.

“The Grupo TVCable launch has created significant interest in OpenVault’s ability to help customers reduce costs, generate revenue and increase subscriber satisfaction,” said Kassas. “Max’s sales and business development experience and his deep knowledge of the region will be instrumental in delivering the OpenVault brand and value proposition to a wider range of CALA customers.”

With Lucent Technologies, Padro led the planning team that developed strategies and business plans that powered Lucent’s peak CALA market growth of $2 billion. As vice president, Latin America and the Caribbean with Mahindra Comviva, he achieved more than 17X sales growth within the region. Most recently with Nuance Communications, Padro also was director of Nokia’s Latin America channel partners program and previously had worked with Cedar Point Communications and other organizations.

As one of the industry’s top broadband analytics and solution providers, OpenVault offers services and products that are designed to help operators not only more effectively manage their networks, but actually optimize the revenue opportunities that data growth presents.