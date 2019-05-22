OpenVault: Internet-only subs, power users fuel new broadband highs

Hoboken, NJ; May 22, 2019 – Driven in part by the rise in Internet-only subscribers and an increasing number of “power users,” overall broadband usage continued to grow rapidly in the first quarter of 2019, according to a report issued today by OpenVault, a leading provider of industry analytics and technology solutions for broadband operators.

The OpenVault Broadband Industry (OVBI) report, a quarterly report that reflects broadband usage based on the aggregate consumption of millions of subscribers, shows that overall average monthly usage reached a new high of 273.5GB in Q1 of 2019. This represents a year-over-year increase of 27% over the Q1 2018 monthly average of 215.4 GB.

In addition, the report highlights how in Q1:

· Internet-only subscribers consumed 395.7 GB, more than 120 GB more than the average subscriber and almost double the 209.5 GB consumed by households that purchase a bundle of video and Internet services.

· The percentage of power users, defined as subscribers who consume 1TB or more of data per month, doubled to 4.2% of all subscribers in Q1 2019 from 2.1% in Q1 2018; during the same period, the “power users of the future” - the number of subscribers exceeding 2 TB per month – more than doubled to 0.38% in Q1 2019 from 0.16%.

· Differences in the percentage of power users are sharply pronounced between Internet-only subscribers and households that take video-Internet bundles. Power users of 1TB or more account for 6.5% of all Internet-only subscribers, vs. 2.2% for subscribers who take a bundle of video and Internet services, while median usages is 294.5 GB for Internet-only subscribers vs. 93.8 GB for bundled households.

The OVBI report also shows vast differences between operators who employ Flat-Rate Billing and those who leverage Usage-Based Billing. In flat-rate billing systems, the percentage of power users is 32% greater than in usage-based billing systems, and the percentage of subscribers using more than 2 TB is 76% greater.

The entire report is available at https://www.telecompetitor.com/clients/openvault/LP/index.html.

“As more and more households opt out of service providers’ service bundles, operators are facing significantly increased demand for broadband capacity,” said Josh Barstow, executive vice president of Corporate Strategy and Business Development for OpenVault. “It’s in the best interest of the industry to use existing tools to ensure that subscribers are provisioned for the appropriate levels of service, and to consider Usage-Based Billing as a bandwidth-management tool.”

At ANGA COM June 4-6 in Cologne, Germany, OpenVault will exhibit its analytics and technology solutions at Stand 7.H9. In addition, Mark Trudeau, CEO and founder of OpenVault, will deliver a presentation entitled “Converting Network Data into Business Opportunities” on Tuesday, June 4 (1 PM CET) as part of the ANGA COM Technology agenda.