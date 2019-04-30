OpenVault CEO, Schurz VP to Highlight Value of Cable-Streaming Alliances

Hoboken, NJ; April 30, 2019 – Mark Trudeau, founder and CEO of OpenVault, and Tom Williams, vice president, engineering and technology for Schurz Communications, will discuss how “traffic exclusion” partnerships between broadband operators and content providers can drive viewing and revenue next week at Streaming Media East in New York City.

Building on the proven success of unlimited streaming packages of services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to wireless customers, Trudeau and Williams will offer strategies for service and content providers to create and deliver similar packages. During the 10:30 a.m. session on Wednesday, May 8, Trudeau and Williams will show how creating alliances in which streaming services are not counted against service provider bandwidth consumption enables a variety of benefits for the streaming industry, most notably:

· Access to the vast service footprints of cable and telecom providers;

· Potential gains in viewership; and

· The ability to drive viewership through co-marketing opportunities.

Streaming Media East is one of the world’s largest streaming media conferences to gather online video thought leaders and industry experts to present the latest innovations that leading organizations are deploying, including live streaming, OTT, enterprise and educational video, encoding and transcoding, next-gen TV, VR video, video production, content delivery, video marketing, content monetization.

As one of the industry’s top broadband analytics and solution providers, OpenVault offers services and products that are designed to help operators not only more effectively manage their networks, but actually optimize the revenue opportunities that data growth presents.