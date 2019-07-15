OpenVault Boosts Sales Capabilities in North American Market

Hoboken, NJ; July 15, 2019 – OpenVault, a global provider of industry analytics and technology solutions for broadband operators, today announced that telecommunications and software veteran Casey Davis has joined the company as North American Sales Development Executive.

Davis will be responsible for helping cable and telecom service providers in the United States and Canada to harness OpenVault products and expertise to improve customer experience and proactively manage network performance issues while driving additional ARPU.

“As our most recent OVBI report has shown, Internet-subscribers and power users are driving record consumption of broadband,” said Larry Foland, CXO of OpenVault. “Casey’s strong background in telecommunications along with her results-oriented approach will enable her to assist operators as they utilize the OpenVault tools and solutions to manage that growth and create packages that optimize customer satisfaction and boost revenues.”

As one of the industry’s top broadband analytics and solution providers, OpenVault offers services and products that are designed to help operators not only more effectively manage their networks, but actually optimize the revenue opportunities that data growth presents.