OpenVault Arms Operators for IoT With ACS WiFi Insider

Hoboken, NJ; October 16, 2018 – OpenVault, a global provider of industry analytics and technology solutions for broadband operators, today announced a new product that significantly increases visibility into the connected devices on in-home WiFi networks and arms operators for the complexity of IoT environments.

OpenVault’s ACS WiFi Insider enables operators to address the growing challenges of household device topography and data usage behaviors as key factors impacting broadband experiences. The product extends operator visibility, diagnostics and control over modems and WiFi connected devices, resulting in optimized customer support, lower operating costs, reduced truck rolls and improved customer experience.

ACS WiFi Insider insights can maximize the value of the Revenue Accelerator, an OpenVault product announced earlier this year that helps operators identify subscribers that are candidates for faster broadband speeds based on several data attributes, including the number and types of IoT devices within their households. OpenVault will be showing ACS WiFi Insider, Revenue Accelerator and other products at the IoT World pavilion (Booth 2841, I5) at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo October 23-25 at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center.

Tony Costa, executive vice president and CTO of OpenVault states, “In an IoT world, operators require intelligent tools that aggressively address a challenging and opportunistic ecosystem of countless devices, all dependent on a single WiFi connection. ACS WiFi Insider provides real-time problem diagnosis and troubleshooting with policies and workflows that are triggered by device activity, providing actionable information for the troubleshooting of home network issues and ultimately resulting in higher customer satisfaction and lower churn.”

As one of the industry’s top broadband analytics and solution providers, OpenVault’s products are designed to help operators not only more effectively manage their networks, but actually optimize the revenue opportunities that data growth presents.

Costa continues, “With our extensive experience collecting and analyzing broadband data usage traffic, OpenVault is uniquely positioned to provide operators with new ways to meet demand, retain subscribers, differentiate services and drive profit. As IoT devices proliferate, ACS WiFi Insider will play a key role in operators’ ability to adjust broadband service delivery to meet changing market needs and ensure future growth.”