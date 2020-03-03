Ooyala Flex Media Platform Moves into Its Next Chapter With Dalet

Paris, France – March 3, 2020 –Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, has made significant advancements with the development of the Ooyala Flex Media Platform. Acquired in July 2019, Dalet has accelerated engineering of the solution across four key areas: User Experience; Core Platform Performance and Features; APIs; and OTT workflows. The firepower brought by the Dalet acquisition has enabled a larger scale of development, increasing the Platform's capabilities to serve a wider range of organizations looking to take control of their video strategy, such as digital media teams, sports leagues and teams, as well as brands and media companies that are scaling up their digital offerings and going Direct-To-Consumer at an accelerated pace.

“Stepping beyond the traditional broadcast space where Dalet has been a leader for years, the Ooyala Flex Media Platform is filling key media logistics requirements for companies likeEnhanceTV,Arsenal Football Club, andMigoin the Philippines - a startup that is looking to make OTT consumption of premium content affordable for developing countries,” comments Bea Alonso, Director of Product Marketing at Dalet. “With video as a core component of today’s business plans, these organizations require a content management platform that allows them to collaborate seamlessly, produce outstanding content fast, and take control of their media processing and distribution chain. The Ooyala Flex Media Platform is designed to streamline workflows, empowering companies to better monetize their content. It offers tremendous distribution versatility, allowing these companies to spin up campaigns and content offerings for social, digital and OTT quickly and efficiently.”





Key development initiatives over the last six months include:

Enhanced Support for OVP/OTT workflows

The Ooyala Flex Media Platform extends its support for delivering content to a range of OVP providers, including the latest enhancements to the Brightcove Plug-in. “Our commitment to supporting OTT workflows is a top priority on the Dalet roadmap and is demonstrated in recent releases. Going forward, we will continue to expand on multi-platform distribution capabilities”, says Lincoln Spiteri, VP Engineering at Dalet. New OTT capabilities include support for MPEG-DASH and increased support for complex metadata hierarchies and taxonomies.

Exceptional User Experience

The latest OoyalaMAM web interface, which has been designed with direct customer input, provides an exceptional user experience that enables fast adoption of tools and workflows. Rich new features include advanced asset search capabilities - including descriptive and temporal metadata, easy metadata curation, and tools to organize large asset collections. In addition, OoyalaMAM also provides media visualization aids in the form of audio waveform and audio level meters and a frame-accurate HTML5 video player, plus MP4, MPEG-DASH and HLS with audio switching and captions.

Formidable, Scalable Framework

Dalet R&D has significantly advanced the scalability, operability and reliability of the Ooyala Flex Media Platform. The Platform has consolidated its poly-cloud credentials and is available for deployment in Amazon AWS, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. It also supports on-premise bare-metal deployments. Spiteri adds, “Running in the cloud is one thing, running well in the cloud is another. Since 2015, the Ooyala Flex Media Platform has taken a cloud-native approach towards its underlying architecture. The Platform is fully containerized, built as a collection of microservices that play well with modern DevOps practices.” An updated storage abstraction layer improves the placement of assets across storage solutions, enabling more efficient multi-site operations with options to move assets and workflows to the cloud via hybrid-cloud deployments.

Open Platform Ready for Integration

Designed to integrate with any system with an open API, the Ooyala Flex Media Platform can extend workflows through messaging plugins and custom scripts. Alternatively, its own REST API allows clients to build their own applications on top of the Platform. New API advancements allow customers to develop native plugins that can be deployed into the Platform’s runtime. The job execution framework (JEF) and related SDK are available to customers who wish to extend the platform beyond what is achievable via scripting.

Monthly Release Cycle

Moving forward, Dalet will employ a monthly release cadence that allows Ooyala Flex Media Platform’s customers to adopt new capabilities and evolve workflows faster than ever before. The rapid R&D schedule will also ensure that the Platform and its numerous integrations remain secure and in compliance with strict industry standards, such as the DPP Committed to Security marks for Broadcast and Production.

For more information on the Ooyala Flex Media Platform, please visit https://www.dalet.com/ooyala-flex-media-platform. Additionally, to learn more about how the Ooyala Flex Media Platform can address today’s media consumption demands with cloud-based content supply chains, see the blog post by Lincoln Spiteri here.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Based on an agile foundation, Dalet offers rich collaborative tools empowering end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, post-production, archives and enterprise content management, radio, education, governments and institutions.

Dalet platforms are scalable and modular. They offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical functions of small to large media operations - such as planning, workflow orchestration, ingest, cataloging, editing, chat & notifications, transcoding, play out automation, multi-platform distribution and analytics.

The integration of the Ooyala Flex Media Platform business has opened vast opportunities for Dalet customers to deploy successful strategies that better address their audiences with agile multi-platform content distribution in a wider range of markets, such as sports for teams and leagues, brands and corporate organizations, as well as Media and Entertainment companies looking to scale up their digital offerings.

Dalet solutions and services are used around the world at hundreds of content producers and distributors, including public broadcasters (BBC, CBC, France TV, RAI, TV2 Denmark, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, SBS Australia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, MBC Dubai, Mediacorp, Fox Sports Australia, Turner Asia, Mediaset, Orange, Charter Spectrum, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), sporting organizations (National Rugby League, FIVB, Bundesliga) and government organizations (UK Parliament, NATO, United Nations, Veterans Affairs, NASA).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contact

Alex Molina

Zazil Media Group

(e) alex@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 834-9600