Online Registration Now Open for 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- May 10, 2016 -- Online registration is now open for the 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, scheduled for Oct. 12-14 at the Hartford Marriott Hotel in Hartford, Connecticut. One of the world's preeminent technical conferences on broadcasting technology, the Symposium is an annual gathering of broadcast engineers from the U.S. and around the world for technical sessions, networking, and knowledge transfer.

The 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium is presented by a global panel of broadcast engineering experts and offers engineering professionals an exciting, timely, and informative three-day program of tutorials and technical sessions. Content at such a high level is rarely found at other events; in many cases the original authors of important standards will be on hand to describe their work and answer questions in an intimate setting.

"The exceptional technical program, combined with the opportunity to meet with peers from around the world, makes the 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium a don't-miss-it event for broadcast engineers," said William T. Hayes, president of IEEE BTS and director of engineering and technology for Iowa Public Television. "Space is limited, so we encourage attendees to register as soon as possible."

In addition, the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is continuing to recruit sponsorships for the Symposium. At all levels, IEEE Broadcast Symposium sponsors will have their logos prominently displayed on the event's website and in the final conference program, as well as in all email and print conference promotions to broadcast-technology industry contacts. In addition to prominent signage at its sponsored session, each sponsor will receive recognition at a general session and promotion on slides prior to each session, as well as acknowledgement in and around the exhibit and registration areas. All sponsors will receive first priority for exclusive sponsorships at the 2017 IEEE Broadcast Symposium.

More information about the 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, including online registration, is available at http://bts.ieee.org/broadcastsymposium. Past attendees are eligible for a $100 discount off the registration fee. Also, attendees that register before June 2016 will receive a $100 discount. More information about the Symposium, as well as sponsorship opportunities, is available by contacting Amanda Temple at 1-732-562-5407 or by email at a.temple@ieee.org.

More information about IEEE BTS is available at bts.ieee.org.

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards, as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2,000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, New Jersey.

