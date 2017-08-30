ONFRAME LAUNCHES AT IBC 2017

London and Amsterdam, 30 August 2017: OnFrame is a new B2D media software company created by the founders of media logistics company Nativ. OnFrame give users the power to create AI-enabled automated analysis, processing and repurposing pipelines and scale them out effortlessly and at low cost. Its pluggable architecture supports a growing array of media processing use cases and the entire platform is cloud-based and API-driven. The beta version of the platform will be demonstrated at IBC 2017 in Amsterdam on stand 10.A42

The OnFrame platform is a ground-breaking real-time video processing stack for rapid application development and low cost-operations. It is developer-centric and aimed at companies that have large amounts of live and archive audio-visual content that want to harness state of the art AI to search, tag, repurpose and augment their content in real-time and at scale. OnFrame is demonstrating the platform at IBC with an aim to acquire additional market research to fine tune the solution. It is also planning to secure companies to sign-up to a beta test of the service prior to its launch in late 2017.

OnFrame has been founded by Jon Folland, Gordon Ashworth and Nick Ryan - the founders of media logistics company Nativ, which was acquired by Ooyala in 2015. The entrepreneurs have taken a break from the M&E industries to pursue other interests, and have now chosen IBC 2017 to debut their latest venture.

Jon Folland, co-founder of OnFrame, said: “We want to provide an API-driven developer platform to capture, process and augment masses of video and audio streams cheaply and scalably, using state of the art machine learning. The aim is to generate real-time actionable data and augmented video, tailored by the customer, for their own needs. OnFrame is a unified, open platform that processes both stream and file-based content and un-bundles the features you typically find in expensive, black box systems. With OnFrame, the API is free to everybody and you don’t need to install anything. You can get going in minutes, pay as you go and there is no need for extensive integration or high-end consulting fees. You can also build and self-deploy your own plugins to support a huge array of video processing and AI use cases, with no need to lock-in to any one platform or service.”

Experts in media logistics, workflow and video processing, the trio have identified a need in the Media & Entertainment and Surveillance industries for more open, scalable and developer-centric video platforms.

