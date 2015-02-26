One Animation Expands Senior Team to Support Business Growth

26 February 2015 – Carlene Tan has joined award-winning studio, One Animation as its Business Development Director. In this new role, Carlene has been charged with building and expanding One Animation’s business across both traditional and non-traditional content platforms.

2015 is shaping up to be a stellar year for One Animation with four new deal wins announced in the first few weeks of the year, with more to come. Carlene brings to this role her wealth of experience leading businesses in the animation sector, as well as an encyclopedic knowledge of animation trivia.

“In the course of the last 15 years, I’ve had unique opportunities to grow my animation career across development, production and distribution. More recently in the last three years, I’ve been focusing on technology and digital platforms,” explains Ms Tan, “I am very excited to get back into content creation and looking forward to working with the management team at One Animation.”

Sashim Parmanand, CEO of One Animation said: “We are delighted with Carlene’s appointment as Business Development Director, she adds a wealth of knowledge and industry experience at a critical growth phase for the Company.”

Prior to working with One Animation, Carlene worked for the Singapore Media Development Authority in the industry development group, specifically for the animation and visual effects sector.