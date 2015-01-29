Once Upon a Time DP Stephen Jackson Uses Blackmagic Cinema Cameras

Fremont, CA - January 29, 2015 - Blackmagic Design today announced that Stephen Jackson, the director of photography for ABC’s Once Upon a Time uses Blackmagic Cinema Camera EF regularly on the show.

Once Upon a Time’s success and popularity has consistently made it a top twenty series, and it is currently in its fourth season. Stephen Jackson is a Vancouver based director of photography for some of the biggest shows and films, including Once Upon a Time, V, Hellboy 3, Cabin in the Woods and 4400. He has been the primary DP for Once Upon a Time since its beginning, and uses the Blackmagic Cinema Camera for various shots on the show.

“When the show I worked on was thinking about replacing our aging cameras we looked at many possibilities. One of my camera people had been at NAB and seen the Blackmagic cameras and was very impressed. So after a little research I settled on the Blackmagic Cinema Camera. As it was a replacement for our “crash cam” we bought the camera with the EF mount to continue with our Canon lenses,” said Jackson.

“I was so impressed with the ease of working with this camera and the images! The dynamic range and the colour palette is outstanding. The size and ease of mounting is also very helpful. We use it in cars and and on horses, dig a hole on the road and let horses run over it! The operators can just attach the handle to the top mounts and run with it. Love this camera so much we bought a second one with the PL mount for inserts!”

