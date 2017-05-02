Olympusat Will Sponsor a Fun and Educational Event for Children on Cinco de Mayo

West Palm Beach, FL – May 2, 2017 – As part of its efforts to support and celebrate Hispanic culture, Olympusat, Inc., one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish- and English-language networks, will sponsor an educational and family friendly Cinco de Mayo celebration for the students of South Olive Elementary School in West Palm Beach, FL, on May 5, 2017.

During the event, every student of South Olive Elementary School will receive the gift of a colorful kite, giving attendees the opportunity to enjoy a Hispanic tradition and have some outdoors fun with their friends and family. The Cinco de Mayo celebration is organized by Olympusat and the South Olive PTO and it’s scheduled to start at the end of the school day.

“South Olive Elementary is a family and like all families around the world, we enjoy having fun together.” Affirmed Cate Green, PTO President. “We are grateful for Olympusat's gift of these kites to play outside and celebrate the joy of our beautiful city and community.”

“Cinco de Mayo is a very important celebration for Hispanic-Americans, it does not only commemorate a great historical event, but it also celebrates Hispanic heritage, pride, and culture. We are excited to join efforts with the South Olive PTO and sponsor this event; I’m certain that these kids are going to have a lot of fun flying the kites, while learning about Latin American traditions,” stated Charles Mohler, President of Olympusat Holdings. “At Olympusat we are committed to promote multicultural education and to contribute in any possible way to the future of our children.”

In Latin America, flying kites is a very popular leisure activity for children, teenagers and families to enjoy together, especially during spring time, national festivities and religious carnivals. Kites are popularly known by different names throughout Latin America, including Papalote (Mexico, Costa Rica, Cuba), Papagayo (Venezuela), Cometa (Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Peru), Chichigua (Dominican Republic), Chiringa (Puerto Rico), Barrilete (Argentina, Guatemala, Uruguay), Papelote (Honduras), among others.

To learn more about Olympusat’s industry-leading efforts, please visit olympusat.com.