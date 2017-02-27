Olympusat Telecom Will Present its End-to-End Suite of Streaming Solutions at NRB

West Palm Beach, FL – February 27, 2017 – Olympusat Telecom, a subsidiary of Olympusat Inc., one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish- and English-language networks, will be in attendance at the NRB International Christian Media Convention – Proclaim 17, where it will present its end-to-end suite of streaming solutions, powered by Verizon Digital Media Services.

Olympusat Telecom’s suite of streaming solutions allows ministries from all over the world to empower their brand and reach a worldwide audience. By utilizing Verizon Digital Media Services’ solutions, including Verizon EdgeCast CDN, Olympusat Telecom provides a comprehensive single platform for VOD, LIVE events and linear channels that distributes content to thousands of screens on multiple devices.

“The priority for our TV Everywhere customers has always been to ensure access to digital content from any device, anywhere, at any time,” said Tom Mohler, CEO of Olympusat Holdings. “Our business depends on our ability to enable rich viewer experiences, and the Verizon EdgeCast network provides us with a more efficient, safe and reliable way to deliver these experiences to any device.”

As ministries quickly extend their broadcast capabilities to IP-driven televisions, tablets, smartphones and other devices, Olympusat Telecom’s end-to-end suite of streaming solutions offers the right tools to cost-effectively launch a premium multi-platform TV Everywhere service. These solutions were created to transform content into world-class experiences, addressing the requirements of ministries and broadcasters across many segments of the media and entertainment industry.

The NRB International Christian Media Convention – Proclaim 17 is a four-day marketplace that gathers, equips, and edifies thousands of Christian content buyers, sellers and communicators. This year the event will be held at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, Florida, from February 27 to March 2, 2017.

To learn more about Olympusat’s industry-leading efforts, please visit olympusat.com.