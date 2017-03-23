Olympusat’s VP of Original Productions, Yehuah Castillo, Delved into the Production of Original Content for OTT Platforms at the Málaga Film Festival

West Palm Beach, FL – March 23, 2017 – Olympusat Inc., one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish- and English-language networks, was in attendance at the 19th edition of the Málaga Film Festival (FMCE), where Yehuah Castillo, VP of Original Productions of Olympusat, was chosen to participate on a panel discussion on new business models in the distribution and production of content for OTT platforms.

On Tuesday, March 21, 2017, Mr. Castillo offered insight into the current opportunities and challenges presented to content creators and distributors due to the TV and media industry transition to OTT platforms, and highlighted the increased demand for multicultural content targeting the Hispanic community in the United States.

“We are currently producing a minimum of 8 Spanish-language movies per month for our owned-and-operated networks, and VEMOX – Olympusat’s OTT TV Everywhere solution,” stated Mr. Castillo. “In addition, we are also working on creating and licensing faith-based movies and series for Parables, the company’s online platform developed to provide families with top-notch Christian entertainment. We expect to significantly increase our faith-based original content by 2019.”

Moderated by Ramón Colom, the event also featured the participation of Paula Gastaud from Sofá Digital and José Manuel Brandariz from Beverly Hills Entertainment, who shared their individual perspectives on the changes in the production and distribution of audiovisual content for digital platforms.

To learn more about Olympusat’s industry-leading efforts, please visit olympusat.com.