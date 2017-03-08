Olympusat’s CEO, Tom Mohler, Will Speak About the Advantages of Producing in Florida at the Miami Film Festival

West Palm Beach, FL – March 7, 2017 – Olympusat Inc., one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish- and English-language networks, will be in attendance at the 34th edition of the Miami Film Festival, where Tom Mohler, CEO of Olympusat Holdings, will participate on the Producing in Florida and Beyond discussion panel.

On Saturday, March 11, 2017, Mr. Mohler, will offer insight into the latest innovations, opportunities, and challenges facing the TV and media industry. The executive will also discuss the transition to OTT and the high demand for top-quality content targeted at multicultural audiences.

“The TV ecosystem is shifting; OTT platforms and traditional TV channels are continuously competing to acquire and produce high-quality programming specifically designed to attract the Hispanic community,” said Mohler. “The rich mix of cultures and incredible amount of talent found in Florida make it ideal to create and produce such content.”

Moderated by Kevin Sharpley – President and CEO of Kijik Multimedia Inc., Producing in Florida and Beyond will take place at The Screening Room in Wynwood, Miami, at 1 p.m. EST. The fifth edition of the Producing in Florida and Beyond panel discussion in conjunction with CineVisun and the BFMG will gather some of the biggest names in the industry to discuss topics such as production, distribution, computer graphics and visual effects.

To learn more about Olympusat’s industry-leading efforts, please visit olympusat.com.