Olympusat Promotes Multicultural Education in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach, FL – March 19, 2018 – Olympusat, Inc., one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish and English-language networks, hosted a group of students from South Olive Elementary School at their West Palm Beach Corporate Office for a fun and educational event in which every guest had the opportunity to learn about how video marketing, advertising, and media can help improve the community’s connection with Spanish-speaking families.

On March 12th, a selected group of students, staff members and parents visited Olympusat’s studios for a guided tour of the company’s facilities. During their stay, they had the opportunity to learn from industry professionals about video editing, filming, audio and color correction, as well as the day-to-day processes involved in video production. In addition, each student worked on producing, filming and editing a commercial that they had previously prepared in school. Before their visit, the students had submitted a commercial or public service announcement idea to help educate the South Olive community about important issues regarding multiculturalism and community involvement.

“We are excited to join efforts, once again, with South Olive Elementary School. Over the past year, we have worked closely with the students to help promote multicultural education within the classroom and the community,” stated Charles Mohler, President of Olympusat Holdings. “It was a joy to watch the students gain hands-on experience directly from our team of TV and media professionals. The students had fun as they worked on different tasks in front and behind the camera. I have to admit that the next generation of media professionals looks really strong.”

The commercial created by the students of South Olive Elementary School will be featured on the school’s website and showcased on an array of school events and activities. The commercial will also be presented to a large audience on April 26th during the South Olive Elementary International Night.

