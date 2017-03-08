Olympusat Premiered the Trailer of Monserrate, ¿Cómo el Cerro? in Cartagena - Colombia with the exclusive attendance of Actress Angélica Blandón

West Palm Beach, FL – March 7, 2017 – Olympusat Inc., one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish- and English-language networks, hosted a cocktail-style reception to present to the press the trailer of Monserrate, ¿Cómo el Cerro?, an Olympusat Original production directed by the Colombian filmmaker Famor Botero and starring Colombian actress Angélica Blandón.

Monserrate, ¿Cómo el Cerro? is romantic comedy that follows the story of Monserrate, a young Colombian woman living in the glamorous City of Miami. However, despite having a good job working for a millionaire, she feels downhearted and disappointed. Nevertheless, her life changes completely when fate takes her back to her native Colombia, where she meets a group of positive-minded people who help her find love and discover her true self.

“I’m hopeful that the audience both inside and outside Colombia will enjoy and appreciate a story that breaks the paradigms of Colombian narrative,” stated Famor Botero. “I want to contribute to a new era of Colombian storytelling through my work in cinema, and I’ve found the perfect ally for it, Olympusat.”

Angelica Blandón added, “Monserrate, ¿Cómo el Cerro? is my sixth feature film and first romantic comedy; shooting the film was certainly a fun and exciting experience, but at the same time it was challenging. You could say it was a positive learning experience for everyone involved in this project, including the crew and the production team.”

The event took place on March 2, 2017, at the cloister of the Church of San Pedro Claver in the City of Cartagena, Colombia. The presentation was attended by members of the press, renowned filmmaker and producers, as well as the cast of the film and members of Olympusat’s leadership, including Raymond Allieri – Chief Revenue Officer, Yeshua Castillo – VP of Original Productions and Jesus Pinango – Director of TV Content Strategy.

Throughout the course of the evening, the Colombian and international press also witnessed the unveiling of the official poster of Bogocine 34, the film festival in which Monserrate, ¿Cómo el Cerro? will be shown for the first time.

To learn more about Olympusat’s industry-leading efforts, please visit olympusat.com.