Olympusat Pays Posthumous Tribute to Legendary Actor Rogelio Guerra

West Palm Beach, FL– March 2, 2018 – Olympusat, Inc., one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish and English-language networks, will feature simultaneously on Tele N and Ultra Clásico a posthumous tribute to Rogelio Guerra (1936 -2018), one of Mexico’s most versatile and respected actors.

The well-deserved homage to Rogelio Guerra will take place this Sunday, March 4that 7 p.m. EST. The tribute comprises three of the actor’s most iconic and critically-acclaimed classic films directed by the late Arturo Martinez:Una Rosa Sobre el Ring(1973),Leyendas Macabras de la Colonia(1974) andLa Corona de Un Campeón(1974).

“Undoubtedly, Rogelio Guerra was an outstanding interpreter. His work in TV, film, andtheater gain him international recognition along with multiple accolades across all Latin America,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy. “To honor his life and work, we have put together a movie marathon showcasing his incredible talent, all remastered to its original glory.”

In addition to a well-renowned career as a film andtelenovelalead star, Rogelio Guerra found great success in theater, starring in over 80 plays. The multi-faceted actor worked as a voice-over actor, lending his voice as King Théoden in the Spanish-language dubbed version ofThe Lord of the Ring:The Two TowersandThe Lord of the Ring: The Return of the King.

Tele N and Ultra Clásico are owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and are currently available nationwide on most cable providers and VEMOX™.

For more information on Olympusat’s networks, including tune in dates and times, please visit olympusat.comandvemox.com.