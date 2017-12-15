Olympusat with Moolt and My Planet Networks are Premier Sponsors of NATPE’s Opening Night Party Featuring Elvis Crespo

West Palm Beach, FL – December 15, 2017 – Olympusat Inc., one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish and English-language networks, announced that in association with Signal Media’s Moolt and My Planet Networks, Premier Sponsors of a live performance by Latin music icon Elvis Crespo at the opening night party of the 2018 NATPE Miami Marketplace & Conference.

To celebrate NATPE’s 55 years of service to the ever-evolving global television industry, Olympusat in partnership with Signal Media’s networks Moolt and My Planet will kick-off the event welcoming TV and media professionals to a night of tropical dance, delicious appetizers and refreshments, featuring an exciting performance from one of the biggest names in Latin music, Elvis Crespo. The festivities will take place on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at the poolside of the exclusive Fontainebleau Miami Beach Resort from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST.

“We are thrilled to partner with Moolt and My Planet, Premier Sponsors of NATPE’s Opening Night Party. Both networks offer an incredible amount of top-notch international content never-before-seen in the region, produced in multiple locations around the world,” stated Carlos Lopez, VP of Marketing and Communications at Olympusat. “We are looking forward to a great evening among some of the most influential names in the TV and media industry; NATPE’s opening night party is considered a must-attend networking event, and what better way to treat our guest than by offering a world-class performance by the king of merengue Elvis Crespo.”

Highly renowned in the Latin music industry, Elvis Crespo it’s been a fan-favorite around the world since the mid-90s. The event will mark the 20th anniversary of his hit single Suavemente, the song that launched to international success.

Elvis Crespo’ mastery of merengue and tropical sounds, in addition to his ability to reach the top of the charts, has also earned him multiple accolades, including Billboard Award for Best Male Tropical/Salsa Album of the Year in 1999, the Grammy for best Merengue Performance in 1999, the Latin Grammy for Best Merengue Album in 2005 and the Premio Lo Nuestro for Merengue Artist of the Year in 2012.

