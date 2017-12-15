Olympusat Launches Moolt and My Planet Networks

West Palm Beach, FL – December 15, 2017 – As part of its industry-leading efforts to provide the Hispanic market with a wider selection of multicultural entertainment, Olympusat, Inc., one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish and English-language networks, announced a content distribution agreement with SIGNAL MEDIA to distribute Moolt and My Planet on VEMOX™, the company’s OTT TV Everywhere solution.

VEMOX, Olympusat’s cost-efficient and reliable OTT solution, now offers its viewers the ability to watch two of SIGNAL MEDIA’s most popular channels, Moolt, and My Planet, proving access to high-quality and internationally appealing content from all over the world. SIGNAL MEDIA's contemporary library showcases an array of kids, science, travel and lifestyle programming that’s refreshing and never-before-seen in the region.

“We are certain that adding SIGNAL MEDIA’s channels into our lineup, we considerably strengthen our offering, proving our audience with even more top-quality Multicultural entertainment options,” stated Aurora Bacquerie, VP of Channel Relations at Olympusat. “Moolt and My Planet features top-quality programming that ranges from adventure and travel, to educational and visually appealing animations.”

The SIGNAL MEDIA channels that are now available on VEMOX are:

Moolt: A fun and educational channel that provides world-class animation specifically designed for preschoolers offering a growing portfolio of well-known shows from around the world and exclusive content. Committed to wholesome entertainment, Moolt also offers over 10 minigames available for tablets and smartphones. Each game is based on the channel’s original content and was created to stimulate creativity and learning.

My Planet: A 24/7 adventure channel that looks to answer four simple, but yet complex questions, what, where, when and How, through an unforgettable journey around the world, discovering breathtaking locations as the audience rediscovers their love for the planet. My Planet offers an in-depth view of our past, present, and future, showcasing the beauty and contributions of different cities and cultures.

SIGNAL MEDIA is an exclusive DTR, Digital Television international content distributor. The company’s catalogue features thousands of hours programming produced in over 150 countries by some of Europe’s most talented TV and Media professionals.

For more information on Signal Media, visit signalmediacorp.com

To learn more about VEMOX™, please visit vemox.com

Olympusat - Editorial Contact:

Jesús Piñango

561-249-5228

jesus@olympusat.com