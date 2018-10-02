Olympusat CEO Stresses Impact of OTT at the Horowitz Cultural Insights Forum

Miami – October 2, 2018 – As consumers – especially multicultural viewers – increasingly are cutting the entertainment cord, Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms are gaining in popularity and profitability, said Tom Mohler, CEO of Olympusat Holdings during a special panel discussion at the 18 Annual Horowitz Cultural Insights Forum.

The founder of one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish and English-language networks, Mohler offered insight into the industry’s evolution to OTT platforms, as well as the strong demand for high production value scripted content targeting multicultural audiences.

Break the Code: How Traditional and New Distributors Are Attracting Diverse Audiences in a Hyper-Competitive Environment, Mohler focused on the impact of OTT platforms in today’s distribution environment. “The industry is definitely evolving, there is a clear shift to OTT platforms for many reasons, one of which is the introduction of programmatic advertising,” he said. “Programmatic advertising brings a new realm of revenue. Now content providers, marketers and advertisers can reach their desired audience through highly targeted digital advertising on VOD content and live TV.”

In addition, the Olympusat executive emphasized how the need for multicultural scripted content is shaking the very foundation of the industry, as well as Olympusat’s efforts to provide companies that don’t have an OTT platform with a cost-efficient and reliable B2B OTT solution. VEMOX, the company’s white-label OTT TV Everywhere solution, combines technology and content, enabling carriers to target multicultural audiences, gain new subscribers, retain existing customers and increase their average revenue per user.

“The interest for more and more scripted content is driving operators to launch competitive TV Everywhere services. VEMOX’s white label platform and multicultural content offers a robust OTT solution to operators looking to deliver a next-generation TV experience to underserved audiences,” Mohler added.

About Olympusat, Inc. (www.olympusat.com)

Based in West Palm Beach, FL, Olympusat, Inc. is one of the largest independent media corporations specializing in ownership, distribution, production and technical services. The company has established itself as a leader in the Hispanic television and media space through its 60+ HD Spanish and English-language television networks, among them the top-rated Spanish-language movie channel Cine Mexicano, the popular Ultra HD Plex, and a distinctive canales religiosos and Specialty Suite representing some of the biggest networks in the industry. Recently Olympusat has launched VEMOX, the white label OTT TV Everywhere B2B solution, available for download in App Store (iOS), Google Play Store (Android), Apple TV, Xbox One, and Samsung Smart TVs. To learn more about Olympusat and Vemox, please visit olympusat.com, vemox.com

Olympusat - Press Contact:

Jesús Piñango

561-249-5228

jesus@olympusat.com

###