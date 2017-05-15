Olympusat Appoints Carlos Lopez as Vice President of Marketing and Communications

West Palm Beach, FL – May 15, 2017 – Olympusat Holdings, one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish and English-language networks, has appointed Carlos Lopez as Vice President of Marketing and Communications – beginning on May 2017.

Carlos Lopez has over 25 years of Marketing and Product Management experience over a wide spectrum of public and private entities in the U.S. and Latin America, working on the agency and client side for brands such as AT&T, Bank of America, Geico Insurance, the Department of Commerce, DHL, U.S. Postal Service, among others. Mr. Lopez has written several articles on the media and communications industries and his work has been recognized with several national and international awards.

As Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Mr. Lopez will lead and oversee multiple facets of marketing initiatives covering fields as the affiliate, digital, social, product, international, public relations and industry events, as well as business to business projects, consumer and brand strategies.

The highly-experienced executive will work closely with Ray Allieri, COO of Olympusat Holdings. “Carlos brings both experience and expertise across both sides of the marketing and product management world. Not only has he worked for and major brands in the Hispanic market space, he has also worked on client-side for businesses that might typically be our customers like AT&T Mobility,” stated Allieri. “He’s a friendly, energetic and very capable leader, and I’m looking forward to working with him as we look to grow the Olympusat business even further.”

Carlos Lopez said of his appointment: “I’m looking forward to starting my role as Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Olympusat Holdings, and I feel very privileged to be given the opportunity to lead this great group in its next phase of growth and development. I’m also excited by the opportunity to leverage Olympusat’s breadth and capability via collaboration with the amazing group of companies that operate under Olympusat Holdings.”

Mr. Lopez said his initial focus would be to embed himself into all aspects of the business and engage with all stakeholders to ensure the ongoing provision of leading edge solutions which maximize return on investment.

To learn more about Olympusat’s industry-leading efforts, please visit olympusat.com.