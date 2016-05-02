This Old House® Wins Daytime Emmy® Award

New York (May 2, 2016) –This Old House®won the Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Program at the 43rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony held this weekend in Los Angeles. This marks the home improvement show’s 18th Emmy Award. The winning production team included executive producers Chris Wolfe and Deborah Hood, senior producer John Tomlin, and producers Sara Ferguson, Jo Sagar and Alyssa Thompson.

This Old House began its broadcast in 1979 as the first home improvement series on television. For 36 years on PBS, it has provided expert guidance and authentic information to millions of viewers nationwide.

"This win is particularly moving for the entire team. Our goal was to recognize the contributions made by our nation's veterans," said executive producer Chris Wolfe. "We partnered with the non-profit Homes for Our Troops to build a new fully-accessible, mortgage-free home for injured veteran Matt DeWitt and his family. We covered every aspect of the construction process with an emphasis on addressing the needs of anyone with a physical disability. Needless to say, it was an honor to bring attention to Matt's service to our country and we are thrilled that the Academy has acknowledged our work with this award.”

This Old House is hosted by Kevin O’Connor, Master Carpenter Norm Abram, Plumbing and Heating Expert Richard Trethewey, Landscaping Contractor Roger Cook and General Contractor Tom Silva. “It’s an incredible honor to accept this award on behalf of our team,” said Wolfe. “It is wonderful to work with tradesmen who are true masters of their craft, and who enjoy sharing their expertise with our homeowners and viewers.”

“And we were also pleased that our other production, Ask This Old House, was also nominated in the very same category,” said Wolfe. “It’s a great recognition of the dedication and skill of our entire staff.”

Other programs nominated in the Outstanding Lifestyle Program category were “Rough Cut,” “Home Made Simple,” and “Build Small, Live Anywhere.”

The 43rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards is a presentation of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in cooperation with the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The 37th season of This Old House premieres on PBS in Fall 2016. Full episodes of many programs are available at www.thisoldhouse.com.

This Old House is produced by This Old House Productions, Inc. and is presented on PBS by WGBH Boston. This Old House is the No. 1 multimedia home enthusiast brand, offering trusted information and expert advice through award-winning television, a highly regarded magazine and an information-driven Web site. Executive Producer is Chris Wolfe and Senior Producer is John Tomlin.